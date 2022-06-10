St. Joe's loses heartbreaker in state Catholic baseball semifinal

The St. Joe’s baseball team lost a 1-0 heartbreaker in eight innings to Chaminade in the state Catholic High School Athletic Association semifinals Friday at St. John’s.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth, Michigan signee Nolan Nawrocki lined a pitch over the drawn-in outfield to give Chaminade the walk-off victory and a berth in Saturday's finale. Chaminade will face Iona Prep for the first state CHSAA baseball championship.

Chaminade opened the bottom of the eighth inning with a double from Michael Sweeney. Aidan Katzman singled with one out and advanced to second after he attempted to get into a rundown to allow Sweeney to score from third. With runners on second and third with one out, an intentional walk loaded the bases. Nawrocki then hit the game-winner.

In the top of the eighth, St. Joe's had runners on first and second after both were hit by pitches, but Chaminade induced a ground ball for a double play to end the threat.

St. Joe's senior Eric Swiencicki, a LeMoyne College signee, had an incredible performance on the mound, pitching seven scoreless innings with three hits, a walk and five strikeouts. He was removed from the game after reaching the maximum pitch count. Coach Paul Nasca called it "the single greatest performance" by a St. Joe's pitcher in his 32 seasons.

Chaminade senior Joseph Gatti pitched eight innings, allowing one hit with three walks and two strikeouts, and getting a strong defensive outing from his teammates. The Marauders’ hit came with one out in the third on a single by Christopher Casarsa.

St. Joe's finished the season at 23-6.

State team tennis

Williamsville East in Division I and East Aurora in Division II were eliminated in semifinals of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys team tennis championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Both teams had advanced to the state final four with victories against Section V teams Tuesday in the Far West Regionals.

Williamsville East lost to Section I’s Mamaroneck 7-0. Mamaroneck went on to beat Commack of Section XI to win the Division I state title.

East Aurora lost 4-1 to Section I’s Byram Hills, which lost in the Division II state final to Section VIII’s Wheatley.

College destinations

• Lockport wrestler Stefaan Fearon will continue his career at Cowley College in Kansas.

• Fredonia’s Simon Davis will play football at Washington and Jefferson College.