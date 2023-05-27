St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute’s quest for a boys lacrosse state title continues.

In a rematch of the 2022 Catholic High School Athletic Association state championship, Iona Prep (18-4) defended its title with a 13-8 win over the Marauders (16-5) on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Buffalo. It was the first time St. Joe’s hosted the final, but the result was nearly identical to last year’s 13-7 score.

“This team’s not overconfident, and we know they run a really good program here,” Iona Prep coach Rick Trizano said. “They’re well-coached – Peter (Hudecki’s) a tremendous coach – so we knew coming in here we had to work hard. This was going to be an energy game. Whoever brought more energy was going to win the game. That’s the way we looked at it."

The Gaels received six goals from star freshman Blake Haggerty and three more from classmate Tim Plunkett to win the program’s sixth state crown. The Marauders were led by three goals from senior Tyler Smart and some incredible saves by senior goalie Evan Gallo, as the program dropped to 0-7 all-time in state title games.

“Evan did a great job in that area and the clears,” Hudecki said. “He was talking loud, even when the rest of the defense wasn’t talking, and I thought the saves alone … he had some incredible saves that kept us in the game, but we just couldn’t (capitalize).

St. Joe’s got out to quick starts in the first, third and fourth quarters, but it wasn’t able to maintain it due to Iona Prep’s advantage in face-offs and its relentless ball pressure defensively, which forced more than a dozen turnovers.

“It was kind of like two steps forward, three steps back,” Hudecki said. “We never were able to get that honed in before halftime, and that really hurt us. I think we had the firepower to come back, but we couldn’t have been down that much at halftime. It was just too much.”

Smart, who is headed to play at the Air Force Academy, opened the scoring 2:11 in, but it took only 6 seconds for the Gaels to respond on the ensuing face-off. They then added two more before senior Levi Roest finished a nice passing play to make it 3-2 with 2:37 to go in the first.

Iona Prep started the second quarter with four consecutive goals and dominated the quarter by controlling possession. St. Joe’s senior Blake Gallo ended an 11:50 scoring drought when he picked up a loose ball and scored to make it 7-3 with 2:47 left in the half.

The Marauders scored the first two goals to open the third, as sophomore James Cassata had a nice dodge 51 seconds in and then classmate Joaquin Gatt had a rising shot at the 9:20 mark. But the optimistic feeling quickly evaporated as Haggerty scored five goals and Plunkett added his third of the game to extend the lead to 13-5

St. Joe’s had all three goals in the fourth, but the Gaels shut the door over the final 6:01. Senior Alex Wells scored 2:52 in after a nice spin move, and then Smart added his second and third markers exactly 20 seconds apart to complete the scoring.

While the Marauders will graduate a decorated senior class that didn’t lose to a Western New York foe during its three high school seasons, the team returns some talented underclassmen who will try to win an eighth consecutive Monsignor Martin title and first state crown.

“We got kids from freshmen all the way up to seniors playing for us and getting significant minutes,” Hudecki said. “You got a lot of young growing pains with kids learning, but that’s why they’re here, to get that experience, because we’re going to be here again next year – I’ll make sure of that.”