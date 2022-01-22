St. Joe's guard Justin Glover crosses 1,000-point milestone in victory against Nichols

St. Joe’s guard Justin Glover scored 31 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as the Marauders rallied from 19 points down to beat Nichols, 71-67, in a Monsignor Martin boys basketball game Friday night.
Glover, an All-Western New York second-team selection last season, entered the game 16 points away from the magic number and now has 1,015 points.
His 3-pointer with 6:39 remaining in the game helped him pass 1,000 points and gave St. Joe’s its first lead at 56-55.
“It felt great to achieve this in a win, which was the most important thing,” Glover said. “Not too many people can say that they’ve reached 1,000 points in their career. I am extremely grateful that I can be able to say I’ve reached 1,000 points.
“But none of this would have been possible without any of my coaches and teammates all throughout my four years. They have pushed me each and every day starting from summer workouts to in-season practices. It feels good to be able to see that all of the hard work that has been put in is paying off. … We still have a long season ahead of us, and I’m looking forward to finishing this season with my brothers.”
Solomon Jackson had 13 points and Sam Greco added 10 for St. Joe’s, ranked No. 4 in the News’ large school poll.
For Nichols, the No. 1-ranked team among small schools, Jakye Rainey had 25, Jalen Duff had 18 and Makai Horton had 17.
More milestones
- Caleb Chapman of City Honors scored 34 points in a 54-49 victory against Olmsted to eclipse 1,000 points. He moved to 1,007 career points as City Honors won for the eighth time in its last nine games to improve to 8-4 and 5-1 in league play.
- St. Francis wrestler Tyler Wilkinson earned his 100th career victory with a pin at 160 pounds as St. Francis beat St. Joe’s, 53-21, on Thursday. The Red Raiders improved to 3-0 in Monsignor Martin duals.