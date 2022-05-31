St. Joe's falls to Iona Prep in Catholic AA boys lacrosse championship

Michael Armento’s goal early in the third quarter with the man advantage gave the St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute lacrosse team a 4-3 lead, but Iona Prep answered with the next 10 goals and went on to a 13-7 victory in the state Catholic AA championship game Tuesday in New Rochelle.

St. Joe’s, which won its sixth consecutive Monsignor Martin Athletic Association championship, finished the season at 16-5. Gabe Cusack, Joaquin Gatt and Tyler Smart each had two goals for the Marauders.

Evan Gallo made 17 saves.

The teams were given a water break during each quarter because of the sweltering heat index.

The Gaels took their first lead of the game at 5-4 about midway through the third quarter on a Blaise New goal from close range and never trailed from there to repeat as state champions. Iona Prep won the 2019 state title; the 2020 season was canceled and no state champion was crowned in 2021.

Iona Prep finished the third quarter with a 10-4 lead, as Jack Dougherty scored with four seconds remaining, and the advantage grew to 13-4 before Smart scored with 4:42 remaining in the game. Cusack scored with 3:58 left, while the Gaels served an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and Gatt tallied with a two-man advantage to set the final margin.

St. Joe’s jumped out to a 2-0 lead with seven minutes left in the first quarter as Gatt and Smart scored. Iona Prep’s Gavin Blenk and K.J. Delane scored in quick succession with less than three minutes remaining in the quarter to make it 2-2.

Cusack gave the Marauders the 3-2 lead in the second quarter, and Christian Tapia answered with about two minutes left in the half to tie the score 3-3 heading into halftime.