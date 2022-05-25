St. Joe's defeats Nichols 11-9 for sixth straight Monsignor Martin lax championship

With the final seconds ticking off the clock Wednesday, the St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute student section started chanting, “I believe that we have won” and throwing white powder in the air.

It was time to celebrate at Canisius College’s Demske Sports Complex.

The Marauders posted an 11-9 victory over Nichols to win their sixth consecutive Monsignor Martin Athletic Association boys lacrosse championship. The St. Joe’s players held up six fingers and referenced Michael Jordan’s six NBA championships by yelling “MJ” and “Six like Jordan.”

“It’s a lot of work,” St. Joe's head coach Peter Hudecki said. “These kids make it easy. They work hard for us. We’ve had some great practices all week. We’re young, but these kids work hard and it makes it easy. Six is a lot. I’m not going to lie to you. Twenty years ago, I couldn’t have even thought of winning one because we were bad. It’s a lot of work.”

Leading the Marauders in the championship game was junior Tyler Smart. He was too much for the Nichols defense, recording four goals and two assists in the first half alone, as St. Joe’s entered intermission up 10-4. Nichols sophomore Mason Sandan scored all of the Vikings' goals in that half.

St. Joe’s players dumping water on their teammates and coaches during their post-championship huddle. pic.twitter.com/VXpjd9rpFt — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) May 26, 2022

The second half is when the Nichols offense awoke, as they scored four goals in the final 24 minutes, and four in the fourth period. They had all the momentum as they began to pressure the Marauders' offense and found gaps in their defense, which led them to make it a two-goal game with less than a minute and a half remaining.

“They pressed in the second half, and we responded and got in the penalty box,” Hudecki said. “Which is something we stressed on not happening, and then it did. We knew it would get us in trouble. We cleaned it up and, luckily, the guys found a plan and got out of there.”

With the Nichols crowd getting behind their team, Smart quieted them by scoring his fifth goal on an empty net while double-teamed to make it an 11-8 game. Nichols would score once more, but the outcome was decided at that point. Smart, an Air Force Academy commit, won the game’s MVP.

“We just outhustled them and outworked them in the end,” Smart said. “We just played a complete game, in my opinion, our first one of the year. We came out on top, which is what we like. We had some guys step up that haven’t really stepped throughout the season, everybody showed up to play today.”

When the game ended, Smart’s teammates picked him up and held him over their shoulders. The team was loudly celebrating its accomplishment.

Hudecki has created a program that not only wins championships, but is a difficult opponent for any team in Western New York to face. Anyone who wears the maroon knows what’s expected of them because of who came before them. Whether it’s the players that were there during the losing days or the ones that propelled the program into the spotlight.

“I’m honored to be part of two of them and looking to get another one next year during my senior year,” Smart said. “This is such a storied program, I’m so honored to be part of it as a leader of this team. Coach Hudecki and the St. Joe’s staff have provided us with everything and taught us things and off the field.”

