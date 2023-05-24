St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute’s dominance in Monsignor Martin boys lacrosse lives for another year.

The Marauders made no doubt about it in Wednesday’s championship game on their home field, dominating rival Canisius by a score of 16-1 for their seventh league title in a row.

“We came in knowing that we needed to keep the legacy going and keep winning,” St. Joe’s senior and playoff MVP Tyler Smart said. “We didn’t have our freshman year (due to Covid-19), but to win it all three years that we played feels kind of special. We’ve never lost in Buffalo playing here, so it feels crazy.”

The win was also the Marauders' (16-4) 19th straight over the Crusaders (11-6), a streak that dates back to 2016. St. Joe's needed overtime to beat Canisius 6-5 in the first meeting this season on April 22, and then followed that up five days later with an 11-2 win on the road.

St. Joe’s wasted no time on Wednesday, though, using an eight-goal second quarter aided by Canisius penalties to open an 11-0 lead by halftime.

“Every game, we’re just getting better and better, and it’s really exciting to watch,” Marauders coach Pete Hudecki said. “I’ve seen guys growing up and making big boy decisions. And then, today, I told them it was almost a perfect game. I was really impressed.”

Smart netted a team-high four goals, all in the first half. His third was a sweet behind-the-back finish with 4:26 to go in the second quarter that put him at 60 goals on the season.

“I would say we came out hot this game,” said Smart, a United States Air Force Academy signee who has scored in 56 consecutive games dating back to 2021. “This past week, we’ve been preparing, and our practices have been great. Throughout the season, we’ve been continuously getting better, and I think we still haven’t reached our potential.”

Marauders sophomore James Cassata opened the scoring 2:27 in and finished with a hat trick. Seniors Blake Gallo and Levi Roest each added two goals. Classmates Alex Wells, Dion Anderson and Gabe Cusack each scored once, as did sophomore Joaquin Gatt and freshman Haydn Wells.

Canisius’ lone goal came from senior Brendan Batchen with 2:10 left in the game, as St. Joe’s senior goalie Evan Gallo had a light day between the pipes, only needing to make a handful of saves.

“It feels awesome, especially our senior year,” said Gallo, a St. Bonaventure signee. “And I think we prepared some of the younger guys to keep it going for the next generations.”

With another Monsignor Martin title secured, the Marauders' attention turns to bringing an elusive Catholic High School Athletic Association championship to Kenmore Avenue.

St. Joe's, which has held the No. 1 spot in The Buffalo News’ coaches poll all spring, will host the Catholic state final Saturday against Iona Prep (17-4) at noon.

St. Joe’s is 0-6 all-time in state title games, all of which have been played downstate until this year.

But with this version of the Marauders, whose four losses this season have come against teams from outside of Western New York, Hudecki likes their chances to secure that first state title.

“We’ve got a great team this year,” Hudecki said. “I told the guys, 'If you play like this, you can beat anybody.' I’ve never seen a team peak so hard right now, so I’m excited to see how we come out Saturday.”