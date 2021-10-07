St. Joe's boys volleyball hands Canisius its first Monsignor Martin loss in 10 years

“These kids have been working very hard for a very long time,” St. Joe’s coach Mark Anzalone said. “We just had to get over the hump. Mentally to get over that hump changes everything for you. … They’ve earned it, and I’m super proud of them.”

This was the third time the teams have met this season. Canisius won the first two – a nonleaguer at the Clarence Tournament in three sets and a league match at Canisius in four.

The teams still have two more matches on the docket, including a nonleaguer in Rochester on Saturday. The Crusaders and St. Joe’s both have lost just once in MMHSAA play.

“I think at the end of the day they won the serve and pass battle,” first-year Canisius coach Trevor Gooch said. “They had some big blocks up there. At times I think our guys got timid and caught up in the moment and didn’t swing away but credit to them. They were well-prepared.”

Schmidt and Chmiel each finished with 15 kills, while Bembenista had 10 kills and four blocks. Travis Nixon had 11 kills and six blocks.

Chmiel said the familiarity of playing them so often helped the Marauders on Thursday night. But being able to beat the Crusaders should help St. Joe’s down the road as it tries to win a league playoff title for the first time since 1999.