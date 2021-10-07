St. Joe's boys volleyball hands Canisius its first Monsignor Martin loss in 10 years

Ten years.
It's been 10 years since St. Joe's earned a share of the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association regular-season title. Ten years since the Marauders experienced what it was like to beat Canisius.
Ten years is a long time. It's no longer an anvil preventing St. Joe’s from taking flight.
That’s because the Marauders did something they hadn’t done in a decade. They beat Canisius on the court. They did it in front of the home folks at St. Joe’s, securing a 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25 victory.
It’s Canisius’ first league loss since dropping a four-set match to St. Joe’s on Sept. 27, 2012.
St. Joe’s Owen Bembenista and Alex Schmidt combined for a block to secure the final point of a thrilling match against the 21-time defending league and playoff champion.
The Marauders finished with 21 of those blocks but none bigger than the last which sparked a jubilant celebration in front of the St. Joe’s bench with fans and players.
“I’m speechless,” senior Kyle Chmiel said. “I’ve played varsity since my sophomore year, and I’ve dreamed of this moment. This is the best night of my life. We’ve wanted this for years. It’s a dream come true to beat them.”
“These kids have been working very hard for a very long time,” St. Joe’s coach Mark Anzalone said. “We just had to get over the hump. Mentally to get over that hump changes everything for you. … They’ve earned it, and I’m super proud of them.”
This was the third time the teams have met this season. Canisius won the first two – a nonleaguer at the Clarence Tournament in three sets and a league match at Canisius in four.
The teams still have two more matches on the docket, including a nonleaguer in Rochester on Saturday. The Crusaders and St. Joe’s both have lost just once in MMHSAA play.
“I think at the end of the day they won the serve and pass battle,” first-year Canisius coach Trevor Gooch said. “They had some big blocks up there. At times I think our guys got timid and caught up in the moment and didn’t swing away but credit to them. They were well-prepared.”
Schmidt and Chmiel each finished with 15 kills, while Bembenista had 10 kills and four blocks. Travis Nixon had 11 kills and six blocks.
Chmiel said the familiarity of playing them so often helped the Marauders on Thursday night. But being able to beat the Crusaders should help St. Joe’s down the road as it tries to win a league playoff title for the first time since 1999.
“We know we can handle them,” he said. “Hundreds of guys have gone through this program the last 10 years and none of them have been able to feel what we’ve felt tonight. To put us in the win column next to them is surreal. They’ve been the powerhouse for years. It means the world to put them down.”
St. Joe’s led by six early in the first set and pretty much maintained a five-point lead until Bembenista’s set-point kill secured it for the hosts. Canisius raced to leads of 7-2 and 17-11 in the second set. The Crusaders secured the decisive point on Henry Weimer and Matthew Marusza’s combo block.
The third and fourth sets each team pretty much went back and forth. Zachary Reinhart’s kill broke a 21-21 knot and sparked St. Joe’s 4-1 closing run in the third.
Canisius led 24-23 in the fourth set, but Bembenista’s kill drew the Marauders even to set up the big finish, and celebration.
“Every single guy on the team contributed,” Anzalone said.