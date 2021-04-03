St. Joe's, Bishop Timon-St. Jude earn top spots in final boys basketball polls of season

Gabe Michael says he and his St. Joe’s boys basketball team did not talk during the season about being ranked No. 1 at the end.
Now that it’s over, though, he concedes that was the goal all along.
The Marauders got there in relatively undisputed fashion during a unique season that was abbreviated by Covid-19.
St. Joe’s is atop the Western New York boys high school basketball world, as the Marauders secured the No. 1 ranking in the final Buffalo News large schools’ poll, going wire-to-wire and earning all three first-place votes.
The News' honor caps a season in which the Marauders captured their first Manhattan Cup as Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoff champion since 2008. It's also a season in which they swept longtime rival Canisius – ending a 20-game losing streak in the series.
“That’s always the goal, to be No. 1 at the end of the season,” Michael, the Marauders’ third-year coach, said. “We talk about not paying attention to that stuff during the season. After the season … it’s an honor for us. If you do the right things during the season you can enjoy it after – being No 1 and the joy that comes with it.”
This is the first time Michael has directed a team to a final No. 1 spot in a News poll during his seven seasons as a high school coach. He also coached four seasons at Williamsville South, guiding the Billies to the state semifinals in 2016. He is among a handful of coaches to lead a team to a Manhattan Cup championship and a Section VI title.
The Marauders defeated Bishop Timon-St. Jude in the Manhattan Cup final.
St. Joe’s (16-1) earned its first No. 1 since 2006 by posting 13 victories over teams that were ranked at the time the two met on the court. The Marauders defeated Park School, which finished tied for No. 2 with Section VI Class AA champion Niagara Falls in two meetings, No. 4 Canisius twice, fifth-ranked St. Francis twice, No. 10 Health Sciences and News No. 1 small school Timon twice.
“We got to play some great teams,” Michael said. “Obviously, we would’ve liked to have played against Niagara Falls, but we were both pretty booked. We couldn’t find a date that worked.”
Timon (12-3) was the only team to beat St. Joe’s, 68-66, during the season. The Tigers’ only losses came to the Marauders twice and Canisius.
Timon beat the Crusaders twice, including the Manhattan Cup semifinal in game that was a clash of defending champions from 2020. The Tigers won the Class B crown last season, and as Canisius did, reached the state Catholic final only to have the pandemic end the campaign before its conclusion.
Timon repeated as No. 1 in the small schools' poll.
Timon received two of the three first-place votes with the other going Section VI Class B-1 champion Bennett, which defeated perennial title-contender Olean, 87-71, for its first title in nearly 20 years. Class C-1 champion Tapestry came in third, Olean was fourth, while Class B-2 champion Medina finished No. 5 and B-3 champ Fredonia sixth. Class C-2 champion Ellicottville and Class D champ Clymer finished tied for 10th.