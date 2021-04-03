St. Joe's, Bishop Timon-St. Jude earn top spots in final boys basketball polls of season

Gabe Michael says he and his St. Joe’s boys basketball team did not talk during the season about being ranked No. 1 at the end.

Now that it’s over, though, he concedes that was the goal all along.

The Marauders got there in relatively undisputed fashion during a unique season that was abbreviated by Covid-19.

St. Joe’s is atop the Western New York boys high school basketball world, as the Marauders secured the No. 1 ranking in the final Buffalo News large schools’ poll, going wire-to-wire and earning all three first-place votes.

The News' honor caps a season in which the Marauders captured their first Manhattan Cup as Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoff champion since 2008. It's also a season in which they swept longtime rival Canisius – ending a 20-game losing streak in the series.

“That’s always the goal, to be No. 1 at the end of the season,” Michael, the Marauders’ third-year coach, said. “We talk about not paying attention to that stuff during the season. After the season … it’s an honor for us. If you do the right things during the season you can enjoy it after – being No 1 and the joy that comes with it.”