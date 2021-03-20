St. Joe's beats Timon to win first Manhattan Cup since 2008

Haskell had two threes during the blitz, and Solomon Jackson (10 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks) followed with a steal and one-handed slam that nearly blew the roof off the gym. Jackson made another steal, leading to a Slaughter layup, and then Slaughter set up Glover to make it a 14-point lead with 4:14 left in the third quarter.

Timon (12-3) took timeout and re-inserted Patton (23 points). He and Kamar Goudelock (29 points) tried to lead a comeback, with Goudelock unleashing from beyond the arc. They combined for 16, with Goudelock netting 12 points the rest of the quarter as the Tigers pulled within 55-50.

Another long three by Goudelock to open the fourth quarter had Timon thinking comeback. However, that’s as close as Timon got in its attempted rally, as Glover and Haskell responded with a pair of threes for the Marauders to spark an 11-2 run that included two threes from Glover. Patton fouled out during the Joe's run with 5:20 left.

Unlike past seasons, the champion does not advance to a state tournament because the Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the public, Catholic and Federation tournaments to allow each of the 11 sections/regions in the state to try to give student-athletes a reasonable regular season.