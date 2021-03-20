St. Joe's beats Timon to win first Manhattan Cup since 2008

It’s kind of a surreal day for Gabe Michael.
A year ago, the St. Joe’s coach went to the hospital on this day to begin his battle against the coronavirus. He spent a week in two hospitals and was able to recover.
On the anniversary of his hospitalization, the Marauders showed a whole lot of fight in capturing their first Manhattan Cup championship since 2008.
Jaden Slaughter’s solid all-around play along with big-time, momentum-quelling baskets from juniors Josh Haskell and Justin Glover enabled News No. 1 large school St. Joe’s to earn a 78-67 victory over top-ranked small school Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Saturday in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoff final.
Slaughter led the winners with 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Glover added 18 points and six assists, while Haskell had 15 points, four rebounds and two steals for the Marauders (16-1), who are believed to be the first to win the Manhattan Cup on their home floor. Due to the pandemic, the MMHSAA was unable to hold the tournament at a neutral venue as it has in past years. About 50 family members and friends attended.
Leading by four early in the third quarter, and with Timon star Jamyier Patton on the bench with four fouls, St. Joe’s strung together a 12-2 run that enabled it to create a cushion to hold the Tigers at bay.
Haskell had two threes during the blitz, and Solomon Jackson (10 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks) followed with a steal and one-handed slam that nearly blew the roof off the gym. Jackson made another steal, leading to a Slaughter layup, and then Slaughter set up Glover to make it a 14-point lead with 4:14 left in the third quarter.
Timon (12-3) took timeout and re-inserted Patton (23 points). He and Kamar Goudelock (29 points) tried to lead a comeback, with Goudelock unleashing from beyond the arc. They combined for 16, with Goudelock netting 12 points the rest of the quarter as the Tigers pulled within 55-50.
Another long three by Goudelock to open the fourth quarter had Timon thinking comeback. However, that’s as close as Timon got in its attempted rally, as Glover and Haskell responded with a pair of threes for the Marauders to spark an 11-2 run that included two threes from Glover. Patton fouled out during the Joe's run with 5:20 left.
Unlike past seasons, the champion does not advance to a state tournament because the Covid-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the public, Catholic and Federation tournaments to allow each of the 11 sections/regions in the state to try to give student-athletes a reasonable regular season.
Last year, St. Joe's lost in the Manhattan Cup final to Canisius, while Timon won the Class B crown. This year, all the teams were in one playoff bracket.