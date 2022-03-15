St. Joe's basketball star Justin Glover commits to Daemen College

Justin Glover, the St. Joe’s career leader in assists and steals, has announced his commitment to Daemen College.
Glover, who helped the Marauders to the Manhattan Cup title in 2020-21, also is third in the school history in points with 1,208.
He finished with 478 assists, 310 rebounds, 201 steals and 166 made three-pointers.
“I chose Daemen because they are a great school academically and they are a winning program, one of the best Division II basketball programs in the country,” Glover said. “They have a long list of players that have went on and played some form of pro basketball and that’s the end goal.”
He also said coach Mike MacDonald has remained in contact with him and the relationship with his future coach “played a huge role in my commitment.”
“There was interest from other schools, but I didn’t want to wait around I would much rather want to play for a Coach that wanted me from day one. … Coach Mac and the staff always made me feel welcomed and at home.”
Blessed and Highly Favored 🙏🏽🖤 @DaemenMBB @StJoesHoops @SJCI @bufnewspreptalk pic.twitter.com/HxY9NjmTWQ— Justin Glover (@islandwork_5) March 14, 2022
Nardin signings
Nardin had a signing ceremony this week with three athletes confirming their college destinations. Presleigh Brunner signed with St. John’s Fisher for basketball. Emma Sgroi will compete in cross country and track at Jacksonville University and Sophia Will signed to play ice hockey at Middlebury College.