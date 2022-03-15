 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joe's basketball star Justin Glover commits to Daemen College
0 comments

St. Joe's basketball star Justin Glover commits to Daemen College

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
St. Joe's Amherst Centercourt Classic

St. Joe's guard Justin Glover dribbles during the Centercourt Classic.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Justin Glover, the St. Joe’s career leader in assists and steals, has announced his commitment to Daemen College.

Glover, who helped the Marauders to the Manhattan Cup title in 2020-21, also is third in the school history in points with 1,208.

He finished with 478 assists, 310 rebounds, 201 steals and 166 made three-pointers.

“I chose Daemen because they are a great school academically and they are a winning program, one of the best Division II basketball programs in the country,” Glover said. “They have a long list of players that have went on and played some form of pro basketball and that’s the end goal.”

He also said coach Mike MacDonald has remained in contact with him and the relationship with his future coach “played a huge role in my commitment.”

“There was interest from other schools, but I didn’t want to wait around I would much rather want to play for a Coach that wanted me from day one. … Coach Mac and the staff always made me feel welcomed and at home.”

Nardin signings

Nardin had a signing ceremony this week with three athletes confirming their college destinations. Presleigh Brunner signed with St. John’s Fisher for basketball. Emma Sgroi will compete in cross country and track at Jacksonville University and Sophia Will signed to play ice hockey at Middlebury College.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wrestling Legend Scott Hall Dies at Age 63

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News