St. Joe's basketball star Justin Glover commits to Daemen College

Justin Glover, the St. Joe’s career leader in assists and steals, has announced his commitment to Daemen College.

Glover, who helped the Marauders to the Manhattan Cup title in 2020-21, also is third in the school history in points with 1,208.

He finished with 478 assists, 310 rebounds, 201 steals and 166 made three-pointers.

“I chose Daemen because they are a great school academically and they are a winning program, one of the best Division II basketball programs in the country,” Glover said. “They have a long list of players that have went on and played some form of pro basketball and that’s the end goal.”

He also said coach Mike MacDonald has remained in contact with him and the relationship with his future coach “played a huge role in my commitment.”