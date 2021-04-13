St. Joe's basketball star Jaden Slaughter heading to Cheshire Academy prep school

St. Joe’s basketball star Jaden Slaughter announced that he will reclassify to the Class of 2022 and transfer to Cheshire Academy in Connecticut. The school plays in the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council’s Class AA division, which is among the more high-profile prep school leagues in the nation.

"Coach (Jim McCarthy) made it clear that it was a place for me focus on academics and my game," Slaughter said. "I liked the living environment and they offered nice courses. Specifically, I’m hoping to get stronger and to become a more efficient shooter."

Slaughter, a 6-5 forward, played two seasons at City Honors before playing the last two for St. Joe’s.

In the 2019-20 season, he was named to the All-Catholic first team for Division A and to the All-Western New York third team after averaging 18.1 points per game and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 58% from the field.