St. Joe’s juniors Austin Zimmerman and Nik Massaro are state champions.

Zimmerman won his third championship at 110 pounds and Massaro won his first at 126 pounds Sunday at the Catholic High School Athletic Association state championships at St. Anthony’s on Long Island.

Zimmerman has ended his three seasons at St. Joe’s in the same way: All-Catholic champion and state Catholic champion.

The top seed at 110, he finished the day with an 11-1 major decision against Niason DaCosta of St. John’s in the championship bout. His path, though, was challenging. He opened with a 2-0 decision against Mark Chernaski from Kellenberg Memorial and then a 1-0 decision in the semifinals against Logan Alexander from Archbishop Stepinac.

Zimmerman finishes the season with a 44-5 record.

Massaro, the top seed at 126, earned a 7-5 victory against Brendon Katimbang from Chaminade in the final. That followed an 8-0 victory in the quarterfinals against Nicholas Spano of St. John’s and a 7-0 shutout of Cornelius Griffin from Kellenburg in the semifinals.

Massaro finished with a 43-6 record.

Sean Gordon from St. Francis took second place at 118 pounds. The No. 2 seed, Gordon lost a 2-0 decision to Shane Meenaghan from Chaminade in the final.

Luke Ventresca of St. Joe’s was second at 160 pounds. Iona Prep’s Sean Degal earned a 2-0 decision in the final.

At 132, Jayson Kline from St. Joe’s was third after beating Iona Prep’s Jude Bellentoni 2-1 in the consolation final. Jimmy Gordon from St. Francis was sixth.

At 152, Reese Spiro from Canisius finished third after a 5-0 shutout of Sam Griffin from Chaminade in the consolation final.

At 172, Brandon Drummond from St. Francis finished fourth after a 2-0 loss in the consolation final to Chaminade’s Colin Woram.

At 189, Colin Miller of St. Francis was third after a 10-4 victory against Carlos Rodriguez from St. John’s in the consolation final.

Jack Coughlin from St. Francis was fifth at 215.

At 285, Kaleb McKenzie from Canisius was third after a 4-1 victory against Sheldon Cunningham from St. Mary’s in the consolation final.

Quinn Martin from St. Mary’s was sixth at 110 pounds.