St, Francis, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences capture polls titles

Strength of schedule wound up being the determining factor in the Red Raiders (7-4) getting the nod over Bennett (11-2).

St. Francis lost to unbeaten state No. 1 Iona Prep 38-22 in the state Catholic final Nov. 27. The Gaels were one of three teams to reach their respective state semifinal tournaments to beat the Red Raiders.

St. Francis held its own in an eight-point road loss at Cathedral Prep (Pa.) and gave Ohio Division II state runner-up Archbishop Hoban quite the tussle before the latter pulled away for the win.

St. Francis defeated rival and last season’s poll champion Canisius twice late in the season to ascend into the No. 1 spot. The first was a 21-15 overtime thriller at Polian Field after Canisius rallied to take a three-point lead. The rematch in the Monsignor Martin final wasn’t as close, with the Raiders making four interceptions in a 21-10 triumph.

“Everybody that we lost to won at least one playoff game, and St. Francis (Ohio) lost to the eventual state champion,” Smith said.