St, Francis, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences capture polls titles

The wait is over for Red Raiders nation.
That’s because St. Francis has finished at the top of a final Buffalo News football poll for the first time in more than a decade.
The Monsignor Martin champion and New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association runner-up edged Section VI Class AA champion and New York State Public High School Athletic Association runner-up Bennett 58-56 to earn the No. 1 spot.
The top ranking to end the season is St. Francis’ first since 2004, when it completed a run of back-to-back poll championships and finished ranked 22nd in the ISA and flirted with being ranked in the national polls.
The 2021 Red Raiders may not have been good enough to earn national love, but being No. 1 in their own backyard feels nice.
“It’s just good to be mentioned in the same category as everybody else,” longtime St. Francis coach Jerry Smith said. “Our team, we consistently play tough schedules every year, and this year was a special year for our guys because of the competitiveness of our opponents. Obviously, Bennett is an outstanding team. It’s just nice to be considered. It’s a good feather in the cap for our players and the school community and the sacrifice they’ve done.”
Strength of schedule wound up being the determining factor in the Red Raiders (7-4) getting the nod over Bennett (11-2).
St. Francis lost to unbeaten state No. 1 Iona Prep 38-22 in the state Catholic final Nov. 27. The Gaels were one of three teams to reach their respective state semifinal tournaments to beat the Red Raiders.
St. Francis held its own in an eight-point road loss at Cathedral Prep (Pa.) and gave Ohio Division II state runner-up Archbishop Hoban quite the tussle before the latter pulled away for the win.
St. Francis defeated rival and last season’s poll champion Canisius twice late in the season to ascend into the No. 1 spot. The first was a 21-15 overtime thriller at Polian Field after Canisius rallied to take a three-point lead. The rematch in the Monsignor Martin final wasn’t as close, with the Raiders making four interceptions in a 21-10 triumph.
“Everybody that we lost to won at least one playoff game, and St. Francis (Ohio) lost to the eventual state champion,” Smith said.
Bennett’s only Western New York loss came against Orchard Park, a defeat it avenged in resounding 70-20 fashion in the sectional semifinal. The Tigers ended Lancaster’s reign as Section VI champion after five seasons and then went on to beat two other section champs before getting tamed by unbeaten Carmel 42-12 in the state final at the Carrier Dome on Saturday. Bennett’s nonleague wins came against eventual state Class B semifinalist Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences and rebuilding Kenmore East in Class A.
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences (10-3) captured its second straight Buffalo News Small Schools poll title. The Falcons, a fourth-year program, won their third straight Section VI Class B championship at Highmark Stadium in a 62-12 trouncing of an Iroquois crew that spent most of the season at No. 1. The point total matched a Highmark Stadium high school playoff record for most points by the winning team in a game. Canisius previously held the mark alone.
The Falcons beat Batavia in the state quarterfinals before falling to eventual state champion Maine-Endwell. It’s the second time Maritime/Health Sciences lost in the state semifinal. There was no state tournament during the abbreviated Fall II season in the spring.
It feels good to finish No. 1, as the Falcons’ only other losses came against Class AA schools Bennett (16-0) and Canisius (59-0).
“That’s a blessing,” third-year Falcons coach Tyree Parker said. “It’s an incredible accomplishment for our football team and schools. I’m happy we got a chance to be No. 1. It’s a tribute to the hard work our guys have put in, so I’m excited about achieving the No. 1 small schools ranking.”