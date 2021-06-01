St. Francis, St. Mary's advance in Georgetown Cup baseball

St. Francis and St. Mary's of Lancaster won first-round games on Monday to advance to the best-of-three semifinal round of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association's Georgetown Cup baseball playoffs.

The best-of-three finals will be next week.

St. Francis defeated Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 7-0, at Sgroi Memorial Field in Athol Springs behind the shutout pitching of Brendan Reid and two other hurlers. Reid, a junior, pitched five innings before turning things over to seniors Evan Prizel and Aidan Albano, who each pitched an inning. Reid faced the minimum of 15 batters in his five innings. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed one hit.

Dawson Lillis had two hits for St. Francis.

The Red Raiders scored a run in the first and two in the second before building a more comfortable cushion with a four-run fifth.

St. Mary's triumphed over Nichols, 9-4.

Canisius and St. Joe's will be the host teams for doubleheaders at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday with a third game in each series on Thursday, if necessary. No. 1 seed Canisius will host No. 4 St. Mary's at Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls. No. 2 seed St. Joe's will entertain St. Francis. St. Mary's won its first Georgetown Cup title in 39 years when the last playoffs were held in 2019.

