In early February, Ricardo Kidd sat inside St. Francis’ Michalek Library to support five teammates signing National Letters of Intent to continue their football careers at the college level.

As he watched friends, family, teammates and coaches congratulate his peers, he had to deal with the quandary of his own recruitment, as there wasn’t much fanfare for him to continue collegiately.

Despite the slow recruitment, coach Jerry Smith told him to remain patient, and he did. On Tuesday, Kidd had a ceremony inside Alumni Hall Theater, as he signed to continue his career at St. Francis University.

“It was very hard going into the process,” Kidd said. “Going into junior year, I had plenty of Division I coaches talking to me but towards senior and after the season, the only people that kept in touch with me was St. Francis University. We kept in contact, and it felt good to be with them.”

All Kidd needed was one school to believe in his ability and the Red Flash are giving him an opportunity to prove he belongs. St. Francis University’s freshmen class will include Kidd and All-Western New York first-team defense selection Balaam Miller.

Kidd, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, was selected to All-WNY first-team offense this past season after being named the All-Catholic Class A Player of the Year with 218 carries for 1,395 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Every year it’s difficult, because there are guys I know deserve a shot but for whatever reason, they don’t get that shot and for a variety of reasons,” Smith said. “Somebody like Ricardo sent a lot of things out and tweets out to coaches and talked to a lot of people. A lot of people were talking to him, and it was hard, I won’t lie about that. Recruiting is a science, but it’s not an exact science. Ricardo had enough faith in himself, he kept plugging away and St. Francis was in steady communication with him and, in my eyes, they finally saw the light.”

Part of the process of Kidd remaining hopeful and optimistic was being active on social media to share his film while maintaining relationships with coaches, and holding the belief that his opportunity would come.

“Ricardo has done a tremendous amount of work on his own with looking at different colleges and sending his stuff,” Smith said. “Through the recruiting process, it turned out where he fell is where he needed to fall for them. Everything fell in place for him and Ricardo’s been very patient. He knows he can play at this level and he’s got a chance to prove it and that’s all everybody asks sometimes, just a chance to prove what they can do.”

With Kidd’s college future solidified, he credits Smith and his teammates for helping him get the opportunity, because Kidd said he wouldn't be going to a Division I FCS school without the guys he shared the locker room with.

“I work very hard and am a team player,” Kidd said. "It’s all about the team for me. If I get any type of acknowledgment, I think everybody deserves it. I feel like everybody on the field helped me get this offer.”

Other signings

Nardin’s Angelie Roger signed with Ohio State for synchronized swimming and Madison Forton put pen to paper to play tennis at Assumption.

Andrew King of St. Francis signed his NLI for track and field at the University at Buffalo.