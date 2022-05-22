St. Francis, Nardin again dominate All-Catholic track and field meet

It’s turning into a rite of spring in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association: more track and field hardware for St. Francis and Nardin.

Both schools continued a season of dominance Sunday, winning the team titles at the All-Catholic meet at St. Francis High School.

The hosts won the boys meet by a wide margin, finishing with 224 total points. St. Joseph’s was second with 69 points, and Canisius placed third with 54. It was the fourth consecutive All-Catholic title for the Red Raiders.

Without winning the event, St. Francis picked up a quick 17 points in the 100-meter dash by placing four runners among the top-six finishers.

Sam Hallmark placed second with a time of 11.6 seconds. He was followed by Dylan Walker in third (11.82), Bryce Roberts in fifth (11.9) and Mike Durski in sixth (11.95). Braden Dunn of Canisius grabbed the top spot with a time of 11.57 seconds.

St. Francis had the top two finishers in the 400-meter dash, as well. Durski had a winning time of 53.22 seconds, and Steve Otremba Jr. placed second at 54.77.

Distance runner Joe Pivarunas added another individual title for the Red Raiders, taking the 1,600-meter race in 4:42.75.

That was the second win of the meet for Pivarunas, who also raced to victory in the 3,200-meter run on Saturday. Teammate Nathan Phillips was fifth.

“We mix our lineups, and the kids just compete day in and day out,” St. Francis head coach Steve Otremba Sr. said. “It’s awesome because they make each other better, and it really shows up in a lot of different ways and places.”

In the girls meet, there was never a doubt for Nardin.

The Gators racked up a team total of 122 points. Second-place Sacred Heart totaled 78, and Mount Saint Mary’s was third with 68.

Nardin picked up some important points in the 1,500-meter run, with M.K. Hartigan jumping from fourth to second in the final yards of the race to pick up extra points that helped solidify the Gators’ title. That race was won by Jacqueline Appenheimer of Cardinal O’Hara, who posted a time of 5:05.82.

“She knew going in that she’s the reigning champion of the 1,500, but she also ran the 800 earlier in the day, so she had tired legs and four events in front of her for the weekend,” Nardin head coach Rich Skrabucha said. “Just a good shot in the arm for the kids to be able to see her take over in those last 50 yards.”

For Nardin, the team’s 10 seniors finished their careers having never lost a regular-season or All-Catholic meet. The All-Catholic title was the Gators’ fifth in a row.

“It’s been great,” Skrabucha said. “The kids have really bought in to taking it down when it comes time for the championship, and it’s really been a team effort. The kids have been learning from other kids before them, the seniors and the juniors, they’ve been able to grow.”

In the 100-meter dash, Kayla Hall of Mount Saint Mary’s picked up the win with a time of 12.70 seconds, narrowly edging out Mirann Gacioch of Nichols by .02 seconds. Hall also picked up a second win on the day, taking home the title in the 400-meter run with a time of 57.66 seconds. She won the race by more than three seconds. In the process, Hall set a meet record and established a personal best.

“For the 100, it was just to go out strong,” Hall said, “I knew it was a rainy day. It would be a tough day for a PR, so I was just going for the win, and in the 400 I was trying to PR and break my record. It was pretty big, it was my goal after winning it last year and breaking my record, so being able to repeat it was pretty great.”

Hall later finished off her 3-for-3 day with a victory in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.17 seconds.

Hall attended her commencement ceremony on Saturday after competing in the trials for all three events earlier in the day. She is heading to D-II powerhouse Grand Valley University in the fall. The team ran with green and yellow bows in their hair to bring awareness to athletes' mental health.

On Saturday, Nardin and St. Francis set the pace for the day’s events.

Each school won their respective 4x800 relays. Nardin had a time of 10:13.43, with Chloe Smith, Taylor Seitz, Pink Mangan and the anchor Hartigan combining to notch the victory, St. Francis took the boys title with a time of 8:47.70. Anthony Giardina, Michael Stadler, Christopher Jozwiak and Pivarunas teamed up to lead the Red Raiders.

In the field events, Roberts won the high jump with a mark of 6-feet. Teammate Andrew Krug won the long jump with a leap of 20-9.

Presleigh Brunner of Nardin won the triple jump with a mark of 33-0.75.

Not to be outdone, the throwers also got in on the action. Marcus Harrison of the Red Raiders was the shot put champ, and Clare Rados of Nardin captured the discus title.