St. Francis, Maritime in top spots in News' high school football polls

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll. A final poll will be released after all remaining Western New York teams have finished their seasons.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|St. Francis [MM] (4)
|7-3
|58
|1
|2.
|Jamestown [A] (2)
|11-0
|53
|3
|3.
|Bennett [AA]
|9-1
|51
|4
|4.
|Canisius [MM]
|6-4
|40
|2
|5.
|Lancaster [AA]
|9-2
|38
|5
|6.
|Clarence [AA]
|7-3
|28
|7
|7.
|Frontier [A]
|8-3
|26
|6
|8.
|Williamsville South [A]
|7-3
|15
|8
|9.
|Hamburg [A]
|6-3
|13
|9
|10.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|5-5
|5
|N/R
|Other
|Grand Island [A] 3
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [B] (6)
|9-2
|60
|4
|2.
|Medina [C]
|11-0
|54
|2
|3.
|Randolph [D]
|10-0
|47
|5
|4.
|Iroquois [B]
|10-1
|43
|1
|5.
|Fredonia [C]
|10-1
|33
|3
|6.
St. Mary's [MM]
|32
|7
|7.
|Franklinville/Ellicottville [D]
|7-3
|25
|6
|8.
|CSP [D]
|7-3
|14
|8
|9.
|West Seneca East [B]
|7-3
|10
|9
|10.
|Southwestern [C]
|6-4
|7
|N/R
|Others
|Albion [C], 4
|Salamanca [C], 1
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).