St. Francis, Maritime in top spots in News' high school football polls
  Updated
Section 6, Class B football final, Maritime/Health Sciences vs. Iroquois

Maritime/Health Science's Damien Littleton (6) breaks away for a touchdown in the Class B final.

 Robert Kirkham

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll. A final poll will be released after all remaining Western New York teams have finished their seasons. 

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. St. Francis [MM] (4)  7-3 58 1
 2.  Jamestown [A] (2)  11-0 53  3 
 3.  Bennett [AA]   9-1 51  4 
 4.  Canisius [MM]   6-4   40  2 
 5.  Lancaster [AA]    9-2  38  5 
 6.  Clarence [AA]   7-3 28  7 
 7.  Frontier [A]   8-3  26  6 
 8.  Williamsville South [A]   7-3  15  8
 9.  Hamburg [A]  6-3  13  9 
10.  Orchard Park [AA]   5-5  5  N/R 
Other  Grand Island [A] 3     

Small schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts.   Prev. 
 1. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [B] (6)  9-2  60 4
 2.  Medina [C] 11-0  54  2 
 3.  Randolph [D]  10-0  47 5 
 4.  Iroquois [B]  10-1 43 1 
 5.  Fredonia [C]  10-1 33  3 
 6. 

 St. Mary's [MM]

  32  7
 7.  Franklinville/Ellicottville [D] 7-3  25  6 
 8.  CSP [D] 7-3  14  8 
 9.  West Seneca East [B]  7-3  10 9 
 10.  Southwestern [C] 6-4  7   N/R 
 Others  Albion [C], 4    
  Salamanca [C], 1     

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup). 

