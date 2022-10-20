At 6-foot-8 and 305 pounds, St. Francis' Marcus Harrison has drive to keep working

When Marcus Harrison was in middle school, St. Francis football coach Jerry Smith had no clue who he was.

It wasn’t until one of Smith’s former assistant coaches saw Harrison playing little loop football and told Smith about him. Harrison and his father, Clint, attended a Red Raiders game and Smith found some commonality with Clint due to their Iowa connections. Members of the Harrison family live there and Smith attended William Penn College.

“They liked what they saw and came and visited like we normally do with eighth-graders,” Smith said.

After being impressed, Harrison enrolled at St. Francis, joined the football team and made an immediate impact, becoming a starter and not relinquishing that role.

A junior offensive tackle, Harrison has grown to 6-foot-8 and 305 pounds. His size and strength have made him a nightmare for opposing teams and a recruiting target for college. To Smith, he’s only scratching his potential.

“When I saw him come in freshman year, I saw his work ethic,” Smith said. “I knew if he kept it up by the end of the year and his body changed a little bit to his sophomore year but changed a lot to his junior year. He got that maturity level and got that puberty thing going on. I can’t imagine what he’s going to be like in three years, he’s probably going to be playing at 350 pounds at the college level and rocked out. It’s nice to see a guy that big and aggressive can play the game.”

Harrison's play will be on display Saturday when St. Francis (4-2) visits Canisius (4-3) for a 1 p.m. game. The teams are both 1-0 in the A Division standings in Monsignor Martin. The winner will advance to the A final next month; the loser will face St. Joe's in a semifinal. St. Francis is ranked No. 1 in the News large schools poll; Canisius is No. 4.

Reaching his potential and playing college football has been Harrison’s goal since he was 10. He sees pictures of his dad from his days at Western Illinois University and wanted to be just like his father. Every time Harrison sees his dad, it’s a reminder of the person he wants to become on and off the field.

“My dad has always had the drive for me and my brother [Mason] to be the best we possibly could,” Harrison said. “He’s been coaching me and has done whatever it takes to be the best father he could be and he’s done it and I couldn’t ask for more.”

To match his father's achievements, Harrison would have to put in the work. He was already in the gym bulking up, but that was just part of it. His skill level would need to impress college coaches, and late into his sophomore year, his work was acknowledged.

Seated in the classroom during math class, Harrison was told Smith wanted to see him. He was perplexed by the request because it was the middle of class, but still went to see his coach. Once Harrison arrived, he was greeted by Smith and University at Buffalo tight ends coach Ron Whitcomb. As the two conversed, Whitcomb eventually delivered a phrase that every high school athlete wants to hear.

“We’d like to offer you a full scholarship.”

Harrison began sweating and shaking and didn’t know how to react. His childhood dream was coming true and his work to follow in his father's footsteps was being noticed.

“Smile on my face, I’ll never forget it,” Harrison said. “My hands were shaking, I was sweating like crazy. The same happened with Syracuse. In-person offers are so much better than over the phone.”

In the three years that Harrison and Smith have been together, that moment is what makes Smith smile the most, just seeing the natural emotion of someone being told they can go to college for free by playing the sport they love.

“The funniest moment for me was when he got his first offer,” Smith said. “He was just so proud, laughing, giggling and shaking. It’s nice to see the hard work the kids put in to be rewarded by someone else whose talent it is to evaluate talent. It’s great to see how they respond to that. Some guys get the offers and think they’re all it. Marcus hasn’t thought that and has been working harder and that’s reassuring for me.”

Since then, Harrison has earned offers from Temple, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Boston College. While on his Badgers visit, the coaching staff tested his fitness and asked him to jump rope, one of his favorite exercises.

Now, working out has becoming Harrison’s lifestyle and he doesn’t foresee a scenario where he’s not in the gym unless he’s unable to compete.

“Lifting has made me what I am now,” Harrison said. “I’ll never leave the gym unless I’m injured. It’s where I live, and I love it.”

While being in the gym has helped Harrison become who he is, so has practicing on the field. As a leader at St. Francis, he has exhibited qualities Smith believes his program is all about. He helps fellow teammates, because in doing so, everyone succeeds for the betterment of the team, which is to win as many games as possible.

“It’s good for me because it’s reiterating what we preached in our program which is, ‘We’re all in this together.’ The only way you’re going to get better is if you try to help someone else,” Smith said. “Our goal is not only football, but being a better person and citizen. You got to get involved and help others if you want a high-quality life and that’s what he’s doing and he’s reaching that.”

Milestones reached

* Clymer-Sherman-Panama sophomore wide receiver/kicker Bryce Hinsdale scored all 22 of his team's points in a 22-20 victory against Franklinville/Ellicottville last Saturday. The winning points came on his 22-yard field goal as time expired. Along the way, he also set a Western New York record with 17 receptions. He broke the mark of 16 shared by East Aurora's Mike Direnzo, set in 2000, Iroquois’ Jerimee Burr, equaled in 2002. Hinsdale leads Section VI with 60 receptions through seven games and is second in Section VI with 692 yards receiving. CSL (6-2) closes the regular season Saturday with a non-league game against St. Mary's.

* Orchard Park wide receiver Dylan Evans has crossed 2,000 receiving yards for his career. Against Orchard Park last Friday, Evans had 12 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns to bring his career totals to 134 receptions for 2,103 yards and 35 touchdowns. Orchard Park (6-1) closes the regular season against Niagara Falls on Friday and will be the No. 2 seed in the Class AA playoffs.