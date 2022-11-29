St. Francis looking to win first state championship after game was postponed due to snow

When the ball kicks off Wednesday in the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association football championship game, St. Francis will have gone 18 days since it last played.

The Red Raiders' most recent outing was Nov. 11 in a 56-20 victory against Canisius in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association Division A title game.

After St. Francis (6-3) waited a week for the downstate playoffs to conclude, the game initially was postponed indefinitely by the winter storm before a new date was set. Due to the weather, the Red Raiders weren't able to practice until last Wednesday.

St. Francis is still dealing with the aftermath of the storm as the Red Raiders prepare to face St. Anthony's (10-1) at Polian Family Field in Athol Springs at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“It wasn’t nice once we realized we had so much snow on our field,” St. Francis coach Jerry Smith said. “It’s different and it was crazy. We’re still removing piles of snow out of the end zone and we’ll have snow piles against the fence people will see, but it’s down considerably from what we had.”

It’s expected to rain during the day Wednesday, so that could help the snow melt, and lead to a much clearer field. Whether there is snow visible on the perimeter or not, the Red Raiders are locked in on winning their first state championship. They have another opportunity at it, after losing to Iona Prep, 38-22, a season ago.

“Ultimately, that’s our original goal, to win a state championship,” Smith said. “We’ve been waiting on this game for a long time. They got a lot to prove to themselves and everyone else. We’ve kind of been the least talked about team that’s going for a state championship. It would’ve been nice to have people see more of our guys, because I feel for them a lot.”

St. Anthony's will be a challenge. The Friars have won nine consecutive games and scored at least 35 points in all but one of those games.

Senior quarterback Dante Torres accounted for more than 500 yards in total offense (336 passing, 173 rushing) and six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) as St. Anthony's won the Catholic High School Football League championship, 50-18, against Iona Prep on Nov. 19.

St. Francis, ranked No. 2 in The Buffalo News large schools football poll on Nov. 14, is a team that has carried the weight of expectations as one of the best teams in Western New York.

Senior running back Ricardo Kidd leads the team with 186 carries for 1,228 yards. He has 10 touchdowns and has rushed for at least 100 yards in seven games.

Senior receiver Logan Reaska has a team-high 30 receptions for 498 yards and six touchdowns.

Quarterback Steve Otremba Jr. has thrown for 1,135 yards with 11 passing touchdowns and also has run for six touchdowns.

“We’ve been the top dog,” Reaska. “Everyone’s been gunning after us since we have that top spot.”

Their performance on the field is a byproduct of everything that has led up to that point, and even in a snowstorm, they remained connected.

“The snowstorm was very stressful,” Kidd recalls.

Although seeing multiple inches fall and postpone their hopes of a championship, the team stayed ready by communicating through videoconferences. The virtual meetings kept things lively and served as a reminder, despite unforeseen circumstances, the team was still together.

“At the beginning of the year it felt like a lot of us separated a lot from each other," Kidd said, "but more and more out of the year we had a better bond with each other.”

With the team coming together, the hope is it will equate to the team finishing the job it was unable to do a season ago.

“Ever since we lost last year, we’ve had this goal in mind,” Reaska said. “We’ve been working really hard over the summer, no days off, and it’s on our minds every day. It’s awesome to win a Monsignor Martin championship, but a state championship is the ultimate goal.”