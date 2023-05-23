St. Francis junior Marcus Harrison became as sold on the University of Georgia campus as he was on its football program this past weekend.

Being able to visit Athens, walk the campus and envision himself not only as a football player, but as a student, made it an easier decision for him to commit to the Bulldogs. He announced his commitment Tuesday morning.

“I know it’s a great decision, and a four-year decision,” Harrison said. “I know my family is very happy with what they had, and it’s a program that wins, and it’s Georgia. I felt happy there, and I felt that I connected with the players there and it felt like home.”

The idea of committing to the reigning two-time College Football Playoff champions was a no-brainer for Harrison, who was considering Wisconsin until he received the Georgia offer in April. The 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive lineman couldn’t believe the Bulldogs extended an offer to him when it happened.

While driving home from a workout, Harrison was on the phone with Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels, who gave him the offer, and Harrison immediately began shaking because he couldn’t believe what he just heard.

Once Harrison got home, his trembling stopped, but he was still in shock. He was the only person in the house until his parents returned a couple hours later. When he told them the news, he received a massive hug from his father.

“I was shaking, and it felt like I had just killed the biggest buck of my life,” Harrison said. “Once you get one of those colleges that are that big, it’s like, ‘Holy crap,’ because you work so damn hard to get the best college you can possibly get. My dad has never given me a bigger hug, and they were all screaming.”

In a little over a month, Harrison was offered by Georgia and then committed. To him, there was no point in waiting. Harrison, a 3-star recruit, according to 24/7 Sports, felt Georgia offered him everything as a student-athlete and gives him the best chance to achieve his goal of playing in the NFL. Over the last two years, 25 players from Georgia were drafted into the league.

“Waiting so long to commit when you already have that feeling, I don’t think there was any other school that could’ve offered me that would’ve changed my mind,” Harrison said. “If they’re the best and I know I can play for them and progress there, and they give me the best chance to make it to the NFL.”

Getting on the radar of a program such as Georgia is a credit Harrison gives to Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer Jim McNally, a former offensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills. Harrison says he attended a camp run by McNally and Orchard Park Athletic Director Dave Hack, when McNally took a liking to Harrison’s size, technique and skill. That’s all McNally needed to see before he used his contacts to try and get Harrison in front of the right people.

“He contacted a couple guys that he knew and told them about Marcus,” St. Francis coach Jerry Smith said. “When he saw Marcus in person, he was like, ‘Holy mackerel.’ He knew he could play and told some of the guys he knew, who came down and visited, and when he went down there to visit, they were impressed.”

Becoming a high-level Division I prospect is something Harrison aspired to be, and is a goal Smith thought his player could achieve. The two credit Jimmy Scott, Class of 2022, and a defensive end at Pittsburgh, for pushing Harrison to become one of the best lineman prospects in his class.

“He’s a student of the game,” Smith said. “You could see that develop with him as he’s gotten older. Jimmy set the tone for how you practice, and they would get at it. There was no animosity there, it was just two guys wanting to get better. There were times Jimmy could’ve mauled him, but Marcus would try to maul him. I’m grateful for Jimmy Scott helping Marcus. He kept getting better and better and is very coachable."