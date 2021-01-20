St. Francis junior Jimmy Scott decommits from Tennessee football

When Jimmy Scott III verbally committed to Tennessee in August, the St. Francis junior did so knowing full well that college football is a business.

He said if a situation came up where he needed to decommit and reopen his recruiting, he’d do it because it’s all about finding the right fit.

With Tennessee parting ways with head coach Jeremy Pruitt amid potential recruiting violations, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Scott has changed his mind. Scott announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has decided to reopen his recruiting.

“After many conversations with my parents, I have made the decision to decommit from the University of Tennessee and re-open my recruitment 100%," he tweeted. "I would like to give a huge thank you to the Tennessee coaching staff for believing in me and recruiting me. I will be forever grateful for that.”

Scott played defensive end and running back his first two seasons at St. Joe’s. He scored 15 touchdowns in 19 games with the Marauders, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Last season he played defense, making 4.5 sacks. He runs the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds.

He selected Tennessee over offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M, Illinois, Rutgers, Syracuse and Boston College.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

