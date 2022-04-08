St. Francis' Jimmy Scott, one of state's top football players, reflects on recruiting process with no regrets

It’s been four months since St. Francis defensive end Jimmy Scott signed with the University of Pittsburgh. He’s been able to enjoy what’s left of his time as a high schooler and no longer worry about a recruiting process that spans years.

Although the 6-foot-3, 255-pound teenager is relieved it is over, being courted by some of the biggest names in college football was a dream come true.

Dreams become reality for St. Francis' Division I signees Jimmy Scott and Kimal Clark “I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid,” Jimmy Scott said of being part of National Signing Day.

“It was a blessing,” Scott said. “This is like what I dreamed of in middle school and as a youngin’. Coaches blowing my phone up, and it did get stressful. I can’t lie about that, but it was a blessing.”

Scott will get a first-hand look at his future team Saturday when he attends the Blue-Gold game at Heinz Field to end the Panthers' spring practice sessions. While Scott signed in December during the early signing period for football, he was part of a signing ceremony last week at St. Francis.

According to ESPN rankings, Scott is a three-star recruit and the fifth-best player in New York State. He lived up to the billing, recording 43 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble in the fall and earning a spot on the All-Western New York first team.

St. Francis downs Canisius for first Monsignor Martin A Division crown since 2018 The St. Francis Red Raiders defeated the Canisius Crusaders 21-10 to claim the Monsignor Martin A Division football championship at Polian Family Field on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Becoming one of the better players in the state and country is something Scott didn’t discover he could become until the summer entering his junior year. He had attended Syracuse’s junior day, and as he was walking away from the field, one of the coaches approached him and extended an offer.

Smith’s jaw dropped as far as it could due to the shock value of the news. He called his parents immediately with excitement.

The following day at Rutgers’ football camp, he was summoned into the office of head coach Greg Schiano. As the two exchanged a few pleasantries, Schiano extended an offer to Smith. From then on, other programs followed. When he selected Pitt, he had 22 Football Bowl Subdivision offers.

“It’s a gift and a curse,” Scott said about being a top player. “Just because it’s like we play a game where it’s a lot of competition. As males, we want to compete. If you see one of the best guys you’re like, ‘We want his head,’ and you want to compete at a high level against dudes just as good as you. Guys who like to do dirty stuff after the play and get nasty, that’s the downside of it. The upside is people knowing who you are feeling like the man, I guess.”

Before committing to Pittsburgh, Scott was a verbal commit to Tennessee. The school's decision to part way with head coach Jeremy Pruitt in January 2021 led Smith to decommit days later.

St. Francis football star Jimmy Scott III verbally commits to attend Pitt University of Pittsburgh was one of more than 20 Division I programs to offer scholarships to the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder.

In hindsight, Scott felt he committed to the Volunteers in August 2020 out of fear of possibly not having a high school football season. Scott was the first member of Tennessee's recruiting class for 2022.

New York schools did not play in the fall in 2020 because of the coronavirus and instead played a shortened season last spring. Teams then played a full season in the fall.

“Picking them and then realizing we’re going to have a season, it was tough making that decision, but I wouldn’t trade it,” he said.

It was a blessing in disguise for him to change schools, as Pittsburgh had more appeal than he thought, with the proximity of the school to Western New York and the family ties on his grandmother’s side of the family.

“Just looking at the things I wanted,” Scott said. “I didn’t want to be too close to home, but I wanted to still be a couple of hours so I can come home if I wanted to or my family could come to the games.”

With graduation only about a month away and his reporting to Pitt soon after, Scott looks back at his high school career fondly. He smiles as he speaks because, he said, he has no regrets over the past four years.

“It was very interesting,” he said. “I’m thankful for it.

"Starting at St. Joe’s and transferring to St. Francis, I wouldn’t trade it for anything with the people I’ve met, coaches, players, and parents. Overall, it was a great experience."

