St. Francis, Iroquois still remain in top spots in News' high school football polls

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll.
Large schools
|Rk.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|St. Francis [MM] (4)
|6-3
|55
|1
|2.
|Canisius [MM]
|6-3
|52
|3
|3.
|Jamestown [A] (2)
|10-0
|50
|2
|4.
|Bennett [AA]
|8-1
|47
|4
|5.
|Lancaster [AA]
|9-1
|36
|5
|6.
|Frontier [A]
|8-2
|30
|7
|7.
|Clarence [A]
|7-3
|22
|6
|8.
|Williamsville South [A]
|7-3
|17
|8
|9.
|Hamburg [A]
|6-3
|14
|9
|10.
|Grand Island [A]
|7-1
|4
|N/R
|Others
|Orchard Park [AA], 3
Small schools
|Rk.
|School
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois [B] (6)
|10-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Medina [C]
|10-0
|54
|2
|3.
|Fredonia [C]
|10-0
|48
|3
|4.
|WNY Maritime/HS [B]
|8-2
|40
|4
|5.
|Randolph [D}
|9-0
|38
|5
|6.
Franklinville/Ellicottville [D]
|7-3
|29
|N/R
|7.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|7-1
|22
|9
|8.
|CSP [D]
|7-2
|16
|6
|9.
|West Seneca East [B]
|7-3
|13
|7
|10.
|Albion [C]
|6-3
|6
|10
|Others
|Southwestern [C], 3
|Salamanca [C], 1
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).