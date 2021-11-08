 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Francis, Iroquois still remain in top spots in News' high school football polls
0 comments

St. Francis, Iroquois still remain in top spots in News' high school football polls

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Iroquois high school football spotlight

Iroquois QB Trey Kleiz is on the cusp of the WNY record for touchdown passes.

 James P. McCoy

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll.

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk. School Rec. Pts. Prev. 
1.  St. Francis [MM] (4) 6-3 55 1
2.  Canisius [MM] 6-3  52 3  
3.  Jamestown [A] (2)10-0  50  2 
4.  Bennett [AA]  8-1  47  4
5.  Lancaster [AA] 9-1  36  5 
6.  Frontier [A]  8-2 30  7 
7.  Clarence [A]  7-3  22  6 
8.  Williamsville South [A]  7-3 17  8 
9.  Hamburg [A]  6-3  14 9 
10.  Grand Island [A] 7-1   4  N/R 
Others  Orchard Park [AA], 3    

Small schools 

Rk. School Rec. Pts.   Prev.
1.  Iroquois [B] (6) 10-0 60  1
2.  Medina [C] 10-0 54   2 
3.  Fredonia [C] 10-0  48   3 
4.  WNY Maritime/HS [B] 8-2 40   4 
5.  Randolph [D} 9-0  38  5 
6. 

 Franklinville/Ellicottville [D] 

 7-3  29  N/R
7.  St. Mary's [MM]  7-1  22   9
8.  CSP [D] 7-2  16   6 
9.  West Seneca East [B] 7-3  13  7 
10.  Albion [C]  6-3  6  10 
Others Southwestern [C], 3   
 Salamanca  [C], 1   

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup). 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News