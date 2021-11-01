 Skip to main content
St. Francis, Iroquois remain in top spots in News high school football polls
St. Francis, Iroquois remain in top spots in News high school football polls

  • Updated
Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll.

First-place votes in parentheses.

Large schools

Rk.  Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
 1. St. Francis (4) [MM] 6-3 54  1
 2. Jamestown (2) [A] 9-053   2 
 3. Canisius [MM}  5-349   3 
 4. Bennett [AA]  7-1 47  4 
 5. Lancaster [AA]  8-137  5 
 6. Clarence [AA] 7-2 29  6 
 7. Frontier [A] 7-2  2010 
 8. Williamsville South [A]  7-218  8 
 9. Hamburg [A]   6-216  9 
10. Orchard Park [AA]  5-4  7 N/R

Small schools

Rk.  Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Iroquois (6) [B] 9-0 60  1 
 2.  Medina [C]  9-0 54   2
 3.  Fredonia [C]  9-0  48   3  
 4. 

 WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [B]

 7-2  41  4t 
 5.  Randolph [D] 8-0  36   4t  
 6.  CSP [D]  7-2  30    6
 7.  West Seneca East [B]  7-2  20    7  
 8.  Southwestern [C]  6-3 18  N/R
 9.   St. Mary's [MM] 6-1 13   9
10.  Albion [C]  6-2  9  10   
 Others Salamanca [C], 1   

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup). 

