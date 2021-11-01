St. Francis, Iroquois remain in top spots in News high school football polls

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll.
First-place votes in parentheses.
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|St. Francis (4) [MM]
|6-3
|54
|1
|2.
|Jamestown (2) [A]
|9-0
|53
|2
|3.
|Canisius [MM}
|5-3
|49
|3
|4.
|Bennett [AA]
|7-1
|47
|4
|5.
|Lancaster [AA]
|8-1
|37
|5
|6.
|Clarence [AA]
|7-2
|29
|6
|7.
|Frontier [A]
|7-2
|20
|10
|8.
|Williamsville South [A]
|7-2
|18
|8
|9.
|Hamburg [A]
|6-2
|16
|9
|10.
|Orchard Park [AA]
|5-4
|7
|N/R
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (6) [B]
|9-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Medina [C]
|9-0
|54
|2
|3.
|Fredonia [C]
|9-0
|48
|3
|4.
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [B]
|7-2
|41
|4t
|5.
|Randolph [D]
|8-0
|36
|4t
|6.
|CSP [D]
|7-2
|30
|6
|7.
|West Seneca East [B]
|7-2
|20
|7
|8.
|Southwestern [C]
|6-3
|18
|N/R
|9.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|6-1
|13
|9
|10.
|Albion [C]
|6-2
|9
|10
|Others
|Salamanca [C], 1