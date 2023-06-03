Sal Maglie Stadium in Niagara Falls was the site of what might have been the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association’s best baseball game of the year.

Fittingly, it came down to the final innings as St. Francis held on to down St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute 6-5 to sweep the best-of-three series and give the Red Raiders' their first Georgetown Cup in five years.

St. Francis defeated the Marauders 3-0 in Game 1 on Thursday.

“St. Joe’s is an outstanding team, so we knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Red Raiders coach Paul Bartell said. “When we came back, it honestly wasn’t much of a surprise because we know the type of kids that we’ve got and we knew that we could respond in that type of fashion.”

Before the game, a moment of silence was held in memory of Joseph Nasca, the father of Marauders coach Paul Nasca, who passed away recently.

“Paul and I have known each other since we were young men,” Bartell said. “We've coached against each other for almost 30 years, so we’re pretty tight. We’re thinking about him.”

St. Francis jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Brady Hill drove in two runs with a base hit, and Nick Bienko and Joe Panzarella each collected RBI singles to extend the St. Francis lead to 4-0.

The lead held up for the next few innings thanks to starting pitcher Adrian Trimper, who was excellent on the mound and benefitted from the team’s game plan coming in.

“We knew that they can swing the bat and Aidan doesn't necessarily throw as hard as (fellow pitcher and teammate) Noah Albano does,” Bartell said. “We really worked off Aidan's off-speed stuff with his curveball and his changeup, and we were working that stuff away.

“So we just wanted to give them different speeds, and on occasion, we'd pop something inside, just to keep them honest.”

That approach held up until the top of the fifth inning, when Giorgio Panepinto got St. Joe’s on the scoreboard with an RBI double and Everett Elia connected on a two-run triple to cut the lead to 4-3. A balk called on Trimper allowed Elia to cross home plate and tie the game.

Some wondered if Bartell would go to his bullpen, given that Trimper had a high pitch count. But Trimper shrugged it off and continued to pitch until the seventh inning.

“He started to get a little tired at the end – he was at 90-something pitches – but he gathered himself and came back and pitched well,” Bartell said. “Trimper did an outstanding job for us all year. I can't say enough about him, he's one of our captains and he's a great kid.”

Trimper’s counterpart on the mound, Brendon Parker, had also settled down after a rough two innings. That lasted until the sixth, when – in succession – Jake Broad was hit by a pitch, Jason Schiltz picked up a base hit and a wild pitch allowed the baserunners to advance to second and third, respectively. Parker was then lifted for Brendan Bucello, who promptly allowed Cael Banks to collect a two-run double on the first pitch he saw.

With the score 6-4, Trimper attempted to finish out the game, but yielded a double to Derek Onevelo. Trimper was then taken out in favor of Noah Wasiura, who, after striking out Panepinto and surrendering an RBI single to Elia, got Josh Eagle and Anthony Greco to seal the title for the Red Raiders.

The ability of St. Francis to weather the storm and react well to adversity is a trait that Bartell loved to see come to fruition.

The Red Raiders advance to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association tournament next weekend.

“I think it has a lot to do with not just how we coach our kids and our program, but our school,” Bartell said. “We teach a lot about and stress having high character at our school. The results of those teachings really showed today.”