St. Francis hires Anthony Micucci as director of hockey operations

Micucci, a Frontier High graduate, has operated his own goalie school for the past 25 years. He also has served as a scout for various Junior A- and B-level organizations.

“Anthony is committed to the process that will enable our hockey players to have a great experience being part of our brotherhood and for our hockey program to be an extension of what our school emphasizes in the Franciscan Education our young men receive in the classroom,” St. Francis Athletic Director Steve Otremba said.