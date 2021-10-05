 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Francis hires Anthony Micucci as director of hockey operations
0 comments

St. Francis hires Anthony Micucci as director of hockey operations

Support this work for $1 a month

St. Francis High School has hired Anthony Micucci as the school’s director of hockey operations.

Micucci will oversee the school’s five ice hockey teams, including its Prep A (top varsity) and Federation teams.

Micucci, a Frontier High graduate, has operated his own goalie school for the past 25 years. He also has served as a scout for various Junior A- and B-level organizations.

“Anthony is committed to the process that will enable our hockey players to have a great experience being part of our brotherhood and for our hockey program to be an extension of what our school emphasizes in the Franciscan Education our young men receive in the classroom,” St. Francis Athletic Director Steve Otremba said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News