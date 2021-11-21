St. Francis football to face Iona Prep in Catholic state championship game

St. Francis now knows its opponent for this weekend’s New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association football championship game.

Iona Prep, from New Rochelle, routed Monsignor Farrell, 49-15, for its first CHSFL AAA championship in 13 years and will host St. Francis at noon Saturday.

St. Francis won its first Monsignor Martin A Division championship since 2018 with a 21-10 victory against Canisius last week.

Iona Prep is 10-1 and No. 1 in Class AA in the state Sportswriters’ Association rankings.

Gaels quarterback Ajani Sheppard is only 12 rushing yards from becoming the first Westchester County quarterback to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in a season. In the final against Farrell, he was 17 for 22 for 236 yards and three passing touchdowns along with 75 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.