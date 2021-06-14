St. Francis football star Jimmy Scott III verbally commits to attend Pitt

“I’m happy, he’s happy. It was his decision,” said Scott’s father, also named Jimmy.

“I think it’s a good fit for him,” St. Francis football coach Jerry Smith said. “They’ve got a great defensive line coach. It’s 3 hours away, so his parents get to see him play. It’s big-time competition at a big-time program.”

From a local perspective, Canisius High alum Qadree Ollison graduated from Pitt and currently plays for the Atlanta Falcons. Former St. Joe’s star and ex-Chicago Bears linebacker Bryan Knight also is among the many players who made the NFL coming out of Pitt.

Scott has the size and athleticism Division I coaches covet, which is why so many of them came out of the woodwork to make him offers. Most of the offers came during the Covid-19 pandemic, based off his video.

Scott verbally committed last summer to Tennessee of the Southeastern Conference, but opted to open his recruiting during the winter after the Vols parted ways with head coach Jeremy Pruitt. At the time, he also had offers from other power-conference schools, including Arkansas, Michigan State, Syracuse, Boston College and Pitt.

Scott had 22 tackles and 2.0 sacks in five games for the Red Raiders during the pandemic shortened season.

Scott also played defensive end and running back during his first two high school seasons at St. Joe’s. He scored 15 touchdowns in 19 games with the Marauders, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. In 2019, when he played both ways, he made 4.5 sacks and had been timed in the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds.

