St. Francis football moves to top spot in final regular season large school poll
  • Updated
Canisius St. Francis Football

Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker is sacked by St. Francis defender Hayden Marling during the first half Saturday at St. Francis High School.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll.

First-place votes in parentheses

Large schools 

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. St. Francis (4) [MM] 5-3 55 6 
 2.  Jamestown (2) [A] 8-0  51  2 
 3.  Canisius [MM]  5-2  48  1
 4.  Bennett [AA]  7-1 47  3 
 5.  Lancaster [AA]  7-1  39  4 
 6.  Clarence [AA]  6-2  28  7 
 7.  Grand Island [A]  7-1 24  8 
 8.  Williamsville South [A]  6-2  139t 
 9.  Hamburg [A]  6-2  12 N/R 
10.  Frontier [A]  6-2 11  5 
Others   Kenmore West [A] 1, Sweet Home [A] 1    

Small schools

Rk.  Team Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Iroquois (6) [B] 8-0 60 1
 2.  Medina [C]  8-0 54  3 
 3.  Fredonia [C]  8-0 47  2 
 4t.  Randolph [D] 8-0 39 4 
 4t.  WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [B]  6-2 39  6
 6.  CSP [D] 6-2  288t 
 7.  West Seneca East [B]  6-2  20  5 
 8.  Salamanca [C] 8-1  15  N/R
 9.  St. Mary's [MM] 5-1 14 8t 
10.  Albion [B]  5-2  9  N/R 
Others   Akron [C] 3, Depew [C] 1,    
  Southwestern [C] 1     

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup). 

