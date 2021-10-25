St. Francis football moves to top spot in final regular season large school poll

Here is the voting in this week's News large and small schools high school football poll.
First-place votes in parentheses
Large schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|St. Francis (4) [MM]
|5-3
|55
|6
|2.
|Jamestown (2) [A]
|8-0
|51
|2
|3.
|Canisius [MM]
|5-2
|48
|1
|4.
|Bennett [AA]
|7-1
|47
|3
|5.
|Lancaster [AA]
|7-1
|39
|4
|6.
|Clarence [AA]
|6-2
|28
|7
|7.
|Grand Island [A]
|7-1
|24
|8
|8.
|Williamsville South [A]
|6-2
|13
|9t
|9.
|Hamburg [A]
|6-2
|12
|N/R
|10.
|Frontier [A]
|6-2
|11
|5
|Others
|Kenmore West [A] 1, Sweet Home [A] 1
Small schools
|Rk.
|Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Iroquois (6) [B]
|8-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Medina [C]
|8-0
|54
|3
|3.
|Fredonia [C]
|8-0
|47
|2
|4t.
|Randolph [D]
|8-0
|39
|4
|4t.
|WNY Maritime/Health Sciences [B]
|6-2
|39
|6
|6.
|CSP [D]
|6-2
|28
|8t
|7.
|West Seneca East [B]
|6-2
|20
|5
|8.
|Salamanca [C]
|8-1
|15
|N/R
|9.
|St. Mary's [MM]
|5-1
|14
|8t
|10.
|Albion [B]
|5-2
|9
|N/R
|Others
|Akron [C] 3, Depew [C] 1,
|Southwestern [C] 1
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Mary Margaret Johnson (WIVB-TV), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics.com), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).