 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Francis extends first-place margin in News' large schools football poll

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Francis Cathedral Prep Football

St. Francis coach Jerry Smith leads his team out to play Cathedral Prep.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 8.

Large schools are those in Classes AA and A, along with Canisius, St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.
 
Rk. Team Class  Rec. Pts.  Prev. 
 1. St. Francis (3)  MM 5-2  57 1
 2.  Bennett (2)  AA  2-6* 54  2  
 3.  Lancaster (1) AA  8-0  51  3
 4.  Orchard Park  AA  7-1  38  5 
 5.  Canisius  MM   4-4 36  4 
 6.   Jamestown  A1  6-2  31  6 
 7.   St. Joe's   MM  5-2  20  7 
 8.  South Park  A3  6-2  17  8t 
 9.  Williamsville North  A1  5-3  13  10 
10.  McKinley  A2  7-1  12  8t 
Others  WNY Maritime/HS A3  5-3   1  N/R 
      

People are also reading…

Voters: Clevis Murray, Rachel Lenzi and Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News