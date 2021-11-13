St. Francis downs Canisius for first Monsignor Martin A Division crown since 2018

A couple of holding penalties halted any chance of the Red Raiders answering immediately. Then, Griffin Regan blocked a St. Francis punt, putting Canisius in business at the St. Francis 38. But the Crusaders could not pick up a first down, and Reynolds’ long field-goal attempt was no good.

St. Francis picked up one first down in the final few minutes off a fake punt, but went backwards from there. Canisius had the ball on the Raiders’ 40. On the first play of the drive, Reaska picked off a pass, put on a burst, and went about 65 yards for a touchdown. The extra point gave the Raiders the 14-10 lead, which held up through the end of the half.

“They had run the play out of trips where the receiver runs a quick out,” said Reaska, the game’s most valuable player. “They’ve run that all game, I saw it on film. When I saw that set, I knew they were going to do that. When he did his little motion, I bit on it and hoped I didn’t get caught.”

Balaam Miller hit quarterback Jadon Baker upon release, giving Reaska more time to make the play. The junior made the pick and was off to the races.

“Honestly, everyone makes fun of me because I have the tendency to get caught from behind. Even in film, they make fun of me,” he said. “I just didn’t want to get caught. That was huge. They were marching, too.”