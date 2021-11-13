St. Francis downs Canisius for first Monsignor Martin A Division crown since 2018

After winning the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association A Division football title, the St. Francis team serenaded head coach Jerry Smith with a spirited chorus of “Happy Birthday.”
It was much like the game – a little off-key, but ultimately successful.
Smith and his team claimed a 21-10 win over Canisius at Polian Family Field in Athol Springs on Saturday night, their first MMAA A Division playoff championship since 2018. He hasn’t had many better presents.
“It doesn’t get any sweeter than that, other than having your kids born,” said Smith, still a little wet after the game due to the celebratory Gatorade shower.
He was happy to see his team survive in what was a very unusual contest by any standard. Certainly, the conditions didn’t help. There was a strong crosswind that affected passing and kicking, and some showers left the field moist – particularly when it came to center snaps.
“About 11 o’clock this morning, we shoveled the field for snow,” Smith said. “That was a crazy thing to begin with. I knew it was going to be something. We had some mistakes, and they had some, too.
“What you saw is that our defense just stepped up today. They had great field position several times, but we got interceptions (four in all, two each by Logan Reaska and Aaron Roseboro). Hats off to these kids for believing in themselves.”
They needed that sort of defensive night. The Red Raiders (7-3) had an unofficial total of five first downs the entire game. How does a team win like that? The formula was executing big plays at key times.
“We watched a lot of film, and we were ready,” Reaska said.
It didn’t take long for the anticipation of this game to be felt. The parking lot adjoining the field was filled around 45 minutes before the 6 p.m. start. A big crowd got to see a back-and-forth game with plenty of excitement along the way.
Canisius (6-4) had the ball on the St. Francis 45 on its first possession when a long pass down the sideline was picked off by Roseboro around the 20-yard line. After taking a couple of steps to steady himself, he turned out and burst down the sideline. He almost went the distance, but was finally brought down at the Canisius 11. That only delayed the game’s first score. Jimmy Scott ran it in from the 1-yard line, and the extra point made it 7-0 for the Red Raiders.
The lead didn’t last long. Canisius, operating out of the shotgun almost exclusively, moved the ball right down the field. The 79-yard drive was capped by a 1-yard run by quarterback Jadon Baker, who received a helpful little push from one of his offensive lineman. The kick tied the score with 2:46 left in the first quarter.
After the kickoff, the Red Raiders only had the ball for three plays. On the third one, an interception turned the ball back to the Crusaders. Canisius had something of a slow-motion drive from there, and the offense stalled on the St. Francis 10. Alex Reynolds kicked a 28-yard field goal to give the Crusaders the 10-7 lead.
A couple of holding penalties halted any chance of the Red Raiders answering immediately. Then, Griffin Regan blocked a St. Francis punt, putting Canisius in business at the St. Francis 38. But the Crusaders could not pick up a first down, and Reynolds’ long field-goal attempt was no good.
St. Francis picked up one first down in the final few minutes off a fake punt, but went backwards from there. Canisius had the ball on the Raiders’ 40. On the first play of the drive, Reaska picked off a pass, put on a burst, and went about 65 yards for a touchdown. The extra point gave the Raiders the 14-10 lead, which held up through the end of the half.
“They had run the play out of trips where the receiver runs a quick out,” said Reaska, the game’s most valuable player. “They’ve run that all game, I saw it on film. When I saw that set, I knew they were going to do that. When he did his little motion, I bit on it and hoped I didn’t get caught.”
Balaam Miller hit quarterback Jadon Baker upon release, giving Reaska more time to make the play. The junior made the pick and was off to the races.
“Honestly, everyone makes fun of me because I have the tendency to get caught from behind. Even in film, they make fun of me,” he said. “I just didn’t want to get caught. That was huge. They were marching, too.”
Canisius caused a break with the second-half kickoff, putting the ball in an open space that led to a scramble and a Crusaders’ recovery. But they couldn’t push the ball into the end zone, and a field goal attempt was missed. From there, the ball more or less stayed in the St. Francis end of the field, but neither side could do much with it in its next two possessions.
Then came another huge play. A Canisius punt blew up thanks to a slippery ball, and St. Francis needed only a penalty and a couple of plays, as Scott did the honors. The 21-10 lead looked huge with 10:07 to go. Roseboro and Reaska had interceptions in the final minutes to keep the margin safe.
St. Francis had needed overtime to knock off Canisius when the teams met back in the regular season. There were no heart-stopping dramatics this time, but that doesn’t mean Smith took anything for granted until the clock reached zeroes.
“I didn’t exhale until the end. You never do that,” Smith said. “They are a tough program, tough team. They played hard. Those kids wanted it too. That was a difficult game, to overcome all of the craziness.”
Now it’s on to New York City in two weeks for the Catholic state finals. That leaves plenty of time to celebrate a conference championship.
“That’s great,” Reaska said. “No one gave us a chance to win this."