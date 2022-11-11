St. Francis delivers huge victory in Monsignor Martin football title game

The St. Francis football team had plenty in common with the U.S. Postal Service on Friday night – neither rain, nor fog, nor gloom of night could stay them.

The Red Raiders scored 29 unanswered points in the first quarter en route to a 50-20 victory over Canisius (5-6) on a foggy, rainy night at Polian Family Field in Athol Springs. St. Francis won its second Monsignor Martin Division A title; the Red Raiders also won the 2021 championship over Canisius.

Ricardo Kidd and Terrence Pendergrass each scored twice on the ground for the Red Raiders (6-3), who racked up 382 rushing yards.

“Our kids played hard today, and they played for each other, which is one of the biggest things we are looking for,” St. Francis coach Jerry Smith said.

St. Francis opened the scoring on its first play from scrimmage. A toss play to the left went to Kidd, who followed a blocker into the Canisius secondary, juked right, and sped into the open field for a 65-yard touchdown.

“We had a little issue during the course of the year not starting as good as we should have. This time, we came out right out of the bat, playing hard from the get-go,” Smith said.

Canisius was poised to answer on its opening drive after a long pass from Nicholas Penuvchev to Michael Doctor. However, heavy pressure from the Red Raiders forced a fumble that Shane Giesser returned 50 yards down the Canisius sideline for a touchdown. Following a two-point conversion, St. Francis was ahead 15-0 after just four minutes.

Minutes later, 6-foot-5 receiver/safety Logan Reaska did his best Randy Moss impression with a leaping catch over a Canisius defensive back, maintaining his balance and sprinting into open field for a 70-yard touchdown.

“Despite how rainy it was, it really didn’t affect my grip as much as you’d think it was,” quarterback Steve Otremba Jr. said. “With the great line play up front, I was able to handle the ball and throw it to my receivers to make plays.

He added two touchdowns on the ground on goal-line quarterback sneaks.

Pendergrass capped off St. Francis’ first-quarter scoring spree with a 30-yard touchdown run up the middle on an option play.

Canisius struck back in the second quarter, when a rolling fog bank made hanging onto the ball difficult. St. Francis muffed a punt, which gave the Crusaders the ball on the Red Raiders’ 8-yard line. The next play, Canisius fumbled on the 5-yard line to give St. Francis the ball back, just for the Crusaders to intercept Otremba’s pass and return it to the 1-yard line.

Canisius scored on a wildcat run to cut the deficit to 35-6. A few minutes later, Vincent Zimmerman threw a short touchdown pass and made the score 35-12.

Canisius looked to build on its momentum in the second half. The Crusaders opened with a strong drive highlighted by a long completion from Zimmerman to Jahyden Clark over the middle, but a marred snap on third down led to a turnover on downs. St. Francis capitalized immediately with a long drive capped by a rushing touchdown by Kidd on a fullback dive.

“O-line and quarterback keeping the tone of the game, we’ve got wide receivers doing great,” Kidd said. “It’s not just about me, (Pendergrass) was doing awesome, too; two touchdowns for him rushing.”

“He was running hard, picks his own spot. Him and (Pendergrass) make a great combination,” Smith said of Kidd’s outing.

Canisius tallied a touchdown with 1:12 to go in the game to conclude the scoring.

St. Francis will advance to the Catholic state finals and a matchup with the downstate champion.

“Just going to keep working, we’ll practice, work even harder,” Kidd said of the upcoming championship.