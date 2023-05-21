St. Francis clinched its fifth straight year of regular season and playoff track and field titles – the longest consecutive streak in the nearly 100-year history of the school – by finishing first in half of the 14 events at the All-Catholic Championships over the weekend.

The host Red Raiders totaled 200 points to dominate runner-up St. Joe’s (105 points), third-place Bishop Timon-St. Jude (39) and the rest of the Monsignor Martin Association boys field.

“It’s just an honor,” senior Steve Otremba said Sunday at the conclusion of the two-day meet. "We have a banner in the gym, and it’s been filled up. This championship’s going to be the first one on the new banner, so it’s pretty cool to have the first championship on there.”

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart dethroned five-time defending champion Nardin for the program’s first-ever All-Catholic crown following its first regular season title since 2008. The Sharks won four of the 13 girls events for 104 points, edging out Nardin by 18. Cardinal O’Hara and St. Mary’s of Lancaster tied for third with 48 points each.

“We couldn’t have done it without all our coaches,” said Sacred Heart senior Catherine Pivarunas, who watched her brothers at St. Francis win All-Catholic titles in recent years but now has one of her own. “The whole team, in all areas, came around full circle to get the win.”

Sacred Heart senior Evelyn Hejaily won the 800 meters to start Sunday’s competition. She also anchored the victorious 4x400 relay along with Emma Mahoney, Olivia Kiddy and Grace Caterina.

The Sharks held an 86-76 lead over Nardin heading into the final two events of the meet before winning the 4x400 and then finishing second in the 4x100, just 0.07 seconds behind Mount St. Mary.

“I think just the spirit of this team, we really support each other and are there for each other,” Hejaily said. “We were there from day one and we’re here now.”

Mount St. Mary senior Jenna Capolupo was the one who was able to edge out Sacred Heart at the 4x100 finish, capping off a busy day in which she won the 200 and finished second in both the 100 and long jump.

“Honestly, I think it was just the adrenaline,” said Capolupo, a D’Youville University commit who won the state long jump title last year. “I don’t take losses very easily. It’s my senior year, so I went all out and gave it all I got.”

Cardinal O’Hara junior Brittany Day was one of four double-winners at All-Catholics, finishing first in the 100 and 400 during her first year of track.

“In the beginning of the season I begged my coach not to put me in the 400,” she said, “but now I think that’s my favorite race and is going to be my best race.”

Bishop Timon-St. Jude junior Jayvon Newkirk was the star sprinter on the boys side. He won the 100 and 200 to dethrone Canisius senior Braden Dunn, the defending champ in both events.

“It’s fun, I love competition,” Newkirk said. “I’m a very competitive person, so today I just gave it all I got and just took it home.”

Buffalo Seminary’s Fiona Murphy and St. Joe’s Sam Tomm each followed Saturday wins in the 3,000 and 3,200, respectively, by finishing first in the mile distance races Sunday. The juniors both credited the work they put in throughout the entire year, including the fall cross country season to help prepare them for the elements.

“Nobody can make me do anything shorter than the mile – well, they make me but I don’t like it,” Murphy laughed. “I’ve trained so hard for this and it just all came together at the end. It’s what I love doing.”

“It feels great; it’s great to see my times pay off from the summer,” Tomm said. "I worked really hard for this moment, so it’s really special to accomplish it.”

Additional individual winners Sunday included St. Joe’s Kai Messmer (triple jump) and Michael Moser (discus), St. Francis’ Michael Stadler (800), Nichols’ Owen Block (400), Nardin’s Stephanie Derkovitz (long jump) and St. Mary’s Emilia Palomba (shot put).

St. Francis also won the 4x400 (Otremba, Dalton Pelow, Dominic Davis, Maximus Sturniolo) and 4x100 (Kion Ulanga, Kynan Ulanga, Bryce Roberts, Erik Shattenberg) to sweep all three boys relays.

Each All-Catholic champion plus any additional qualifiers will head downstate for the Catholic state meet next Saturday at Icahn Stadium in Manhattan.

“It’s really exciting,” said St. Joe’s Tomm. “There’s a lot of tough competition down there, so I’m really hoping for it to kind of push me to even better limits than I’ve already been pushed before.”