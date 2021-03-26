St. Francis boys hockey blanks Canisius to take Niagara Cup

The Red Raiders struck first and they never looked back.
Sam Cureo earned MVP honors as St. Francis beat Canisius, 4-0, at LECOM Harborcenter Friday night.
The win capped off the Covid-19 shortened season as the Raiders won the Niagara Cup for the first time since 2012.
“It's been a long time. Our guys really worked hard all season through all the circumstances and every thing,” St. Francis coach Tim Benner said.
“We had to battle through everything. It's been such an unprecedented season for us. I’m just really proud of these guys. They stayed together through everything.”
Though they split the regular season series, many observers felt the Crusaders were the underdog on paper, but they didn’t play like it as they had jump in their step from the opening face-off.
But they couldn’t match the Red Raiders’ team speed for the long haul.
Michael Clouden got Frannies on the board first when he deflected a Ty Broad shot past Ronald Cauley at the 4:04 mark of the first period.
Canisius had a golden opportunity to tie the game when Dan Urban was awarded a penalty shot in the second period. But Sam Cureo was up to the test as he stopped Urban stick side.
Cureo was the hero of day as he turned away all 26 shots he faced. Making several key saves at crucial points of the game, keeping a persistent Crusader squad off the board.
The save on the penalty shot was huge as it preserved Frannies’ 1-0 lead.
A Canisius goal at that point could have changed the completion of the game.
“Honestly it’s hard to put into words. It's unbelievable,” Cureo said moments after stepping off the ice. “We put so much work in this whole season. We had ups and downs. We had losing streaks. It's been a tough couple years for this whole organization, but we battled back. This is incredible.”
St. Francis exploded for back-to-back goals by Ryan Peterson and Gavan Schwenkbeck. That forced Canisius to change up goalies from Cauley to John Susz in an attempt to swing momentum their way.
Matthew Zak notched his second helper of the night when he set up Brian Schiltz’s power play goal that made it 4-0.
With so much uncertainty due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, just having a season of any kind was a gift for every player.
Being able to walk off the ice as champions made it a joy for St. Francis.
“It’s beyond sweeter than that,” Cureo said. “We were all in quarantine for so long. It was tough being by ourselves over the summer, we were barely on the ice. So it was great to get back on the ice with the boys. It was unbelievable.”