St. Francis boys hockey blanks Canisius to take Niagara Cup

Cureo was the hero of day as he turned away all 26 shots he faced. Making several key saves at crucial points of the game, keeping a persistent Crusader squad off the board.

The save on the penalty shot was huge as it preserved Frannies’ 1-0 lead.

A Canisius goal at that point could have changed the completion of the game.

“Honestly it’s hard to put into words. It's unbelievable,” Cureo said moments after stepping off the ice. “We put so much work in this whole season. We had ups and downs. We had losing streaks. It's been a tough couple years for this whole organization, but we battled back. This is incredible.”

St. Francis exploded for back-to-back goals by Ryan Peterson and Gavan Schwenkbeck. That forced Canisius to change up goalies from Cauley to John Susz in an attempt to swing momentum their way.

Matthew Zak notched his second helper of the night when he set up Brian Schiltz’s power play goal that made it 4-0.

With so much uncertainty due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, just having a season of any kind was a gift for every player.

Being able to walk off the ice as champions made it a joy for St. Francis.