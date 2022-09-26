 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Francis, Bennett tie atop News large schools football poll

St. Francis Cathedral Prep Football

St. Francis defender Logan Reaska pressures Cathedral Prep quarterback Luke Costello.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 4.

Large schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joseph Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.

 Rk.Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1t. Bennett (2)  AA 2-2  54  3 
 1t.  St. Francis (3)  MM   2-1 54   4 
 3.  Lancaster (1) AA  4-0  51   1
 4.  Canisius MM 3-1  45   5 
 5.  Orchard Park AA 3-1  33   2
 6.  Williamsville East  A2  4-0  32   7
 7.  Jamestown  A1  2-2  23   8 
 8.  McKinley  A  4-0  18  N/R 
 9. St. Joe's  MM 3-1  10  10 
 10t. Williamsville North A1 2-2  3 9 
 10t. WNY Maritime  A3 2-2 3  6 
 Others

South Park

Starpoint

A3

A3 

 3-1

3-1

 2

 2 

N/R

N/R 

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).

