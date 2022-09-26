St. Francis, Bennett tie atop News large schools football poll

Here are the results of The Buffalo News large schools football poll following Week 4.
Large schools are those in Classes AA and A along with Canisius, St. Joseph Collegiate Institute and St. Francis. First-place votes in parentheses.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1t.
|Bennett (2)
|AA
|2-2
|54
|3
|1t.
|St. Francis (3)
|MM
|2-1
|54
|4
|3.
|Lancaster (1)
|AA
|4-0
|51
|1
|4.
|Canisius
|MM
|3-1
|45
|5
|5.
|Orchard Park
|AA
|3-1
|33
|2
|6.
|Williamsville East
|A2
|4-0
|32
|7
|7.
|Jamestown
|A1
|2-2
|23
|8
|8.
|McKinley
|A
|4-0
|18
|N/R
|9.
|St. Joe's
|MM
|3-1
|10
|10
|10t.
|Williamsville North
|A1
|2-2
|3
|9
|10t.
|WNY Maritime
|A3
|2-2
|3
|6
|Others
South Park
Starpoint
A3
A3
3-1
3-1
2
2
N/R
N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Rachel Lenzi (Buffalo News), Corey Desiderio (Buffalo News), Nick Sabato/Mike Meiler (Niagara Gazette), Tom Prince (WNYAthletics), Nelson Adams (Connolly Cup).