St. Francis beats Cathedral Prep 28-26; Ricardo Kidd leads team

It officially turned to fall earlier this week, and the change of seasons was apparent at St. Francis.

As the Red Raiders hosted Cathedral Prep of Erie, Pa., their bleachers were packed with spectators covered in blankets and coats and carrying hand warmers for the first time this season.

A fan with a red St. Francis hat yelled, “the colder it gets, the better we get,” as he egged on the partisan home crowd to cheer.

St. Francis got stronger as the game went on and the Red Raiders converted a two-point conversion with about four minutes left to earn a thrilling 28-26 non-league victory over Cathedral Prep.

Ricardo Kidd scored on a 40-yard rush midway through the quarter, setting up quarterback Steven Otremba Jr. to connect Logan Raska on a 19-yard touchdown. As the Red Raiders lined up for the extra point, they decided to go for two instead.

The two-point conversion was caught by Ethan Metro, sealing the victory for St. Francis.

“It was actually a good measuring stick for us,” coach Jerry Smith said. “Today, there was no panic. They scored a couple of quick touchdowns and we maintained our composure and believed in each other.”

The game was tied at 20-20 entering the fourth, but on the St. Francis sideline frustration was evident.

Kidd headed straight to the sideline following a hit that knocked his helmet loose and was clearly upset. It was the second time he was on the sideline. He came off earlier following a blow to the thigh.

Kidd was eventually calmed down by his coaches and did a balancing test on the sideline before running back to the team huddle.

Look like coaches made him test his balance. Kidd runs back to huddle with helmet on. pic.twitter.com/eR1vAlxABV — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) September 24, 2022

“Just because I was out for a few plays, I didn’t want nobody feeling bad for me,” Kidd said. “I knew I was going to come back in.”

The Red Raiders were able to move the ball on the ground and through the air.

Kidd finished the game with 28 carries for 189 yards, and second to him was Terrence Pendergrass with 19 carries for 101 yards. Otremba Jr. went 12-of-19 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns, both to Raska, who had three receptions for 41 yards.

Smith was with Kidd the whole way, and despite his leading back taking some hard hits, there were no plans to remove him from the game.

“We ain’t shutting him down unless the med people say he’s out,” Smith said. “When the med people say he’s out, he’s out.”

After the game, one of Smith’s assistant coaches walked up to him after the game saying, “great call on the two-point play, coach.” Smith saw cracks in Cathedral Prep’s formation and waited until the right time to exploit it.

“During the course of the game, I noticed as we went for extra points I noticed they were coming hard off the edge,” Smith said. “As I’m standing back here I’m watching and they were moving around and coming for it. I said, ‘Call it.’ So I called it and we made it.”

St, Francis RB Ricardo Kidd on the teams 28-26 win, his performance, the defense, what happened on sideline and more. pic.twitter.com/HJO102cuvs — BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) September 24, 2022

A minute after St. Francis' score, Cathedral Prep quarterback darted a 70-yard touchdown to Camariyon Bridges, making it a 28-26 with 4:54 left. Following Bridges' touchdown, it was clear to everyone, the Ramblers would go for the two-point conversion. They did exact as planned, with Costello throwing an incomplete pass.

The Red Raiders regained possession and rushed the ball from the backfield, and the kneeling to run out the clock. It was a back-and-forth game, with nothing but respect being shown between both programs after the game.

"They are a very well coached team," Smith said. "They're a very good team and play hard. It's always a battle with them."