A long night led to a sweet victory for the St. Francis baseball team as the Red Raiders beat St. Francis Prep, 6-5, in 11 innings Friday in the state Catholic semifinals at St. John’s University.

Joseph Panzarella led off the 11th inning with a double and then scored on a wild pitch after the Frannies loaded the bases. Panzarella dove head first into home and the celebration was on.

Joseph Panzarella scores the game winner on a wild pitch as St. Francis defeats St. Francis Prep 6-5 in 11 innings. The Red Raiders will face Holy Trinity in the CHSAA State Championship tomorrow at 1pm@CHSAA_NYC @bqchsaa @MonsignorMartin @bufnewspreptalk @SFHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/Ju5mVaLGVx — Mike Libert (@TheMikeLibert) June 10, 2023

Noah Wasiura pitched five-plus innings of scoreless relief.

The Monsignor Martin champions will play Holy Trinity at 1 p.m. Saturday for the state championship. Trinity advanced with a 5-1 victory against St. Peter’s in the first game Friday.

The teams combined for six runs in the first inning as Prep plated two runs in the top of the inning and the Frannies scored four in the bottom half.

Lightning then delayed the game briefly with two outs in the bottom of the third and the Red Raiders having runners on first and third with two outs.

When play resumed, Jake Broad had an RBI single to score Joseph Panzarella and give the Frannies a 5-2 lead after three.

Prep got one back in the fifth on an RBI double from Brian Daly and then scored twice in the sixth on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly to tie the game at 5-5.

The Red Raiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth but were unable to score as the Terriers got two ground outs to end the threat.

Both teams had chances from there, including a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh but the Terriers turned a double play from the pitcher to home plate to first base and then got a strikeout to send the game into extra innings.