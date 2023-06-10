After an instant classic that went 11 innings in Friday night’s semifinals, the St. Francis baseball team arrived back at Kaiser Stadium on the St. John’s campus less than 12 hours later.

The result was another close game, but Holy Trinity scored a run in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday afternoon to win the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship.

Despite the combination of extra innings and a lightning delay, St. Francis had advanced with a 6-5 victory in the semifinals against St. Francis Prep. Joseph Panzarella led off the 11th inning with a double and scored on a wild pitch after the Frannies loaded the bases.

On Saturday, the Red Raiders jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Anthony Venditti’s two-out, two-run single.

Trinity got a run back in the second as Jordan Ocampo’s single up the middle drove home Andrew Sinclair to cut the deficit to 2-1.

St. Francis loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, but Trinity’s Tyler Cook recorded a strikeout on a 3-2 pitch to end the threat.

In the top of the fifth, Heppner hit a long double into the deep part of center field to score Cook and even the score at 2-2.

In the seventh, St. Francis had to pull starter Aidan Trimper with one out because he reached his pitch limit.

Heppner had a run-scoring single that proved to be the game-winner for Trinity, which had advanced with a 5-1 win Friday against St. Peter’s.

On Friday, Noah Wasiura pitched five-plus innings of scoreless relief for the Monsignor Martin champions against St. Francis Prep.

The teams combined for six runs in the first inning as Prep plated two runs in the top of the inning and the Frannies scored four in the bottom half.

Lightning then delayed the game briefly with two outs in the bottom of the third and the Red Raiders having runners on first and third with two outs.

When play resumed, Jake Broad had an RBI single to score Joseph Panzarella and give the Frannies a 5-2 lead after three.

Prep got one back in the fifth on an RBI double from Brian Daly and then scored twice in the sixth on a wild pitch and sacrifice fly to tie the game at 5-5.

The Red Raiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth but were unable to score as the Terriers got two ground outs to end the threat.

Both teams had chances from there, including a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh, but the Terriers turned a double play from the pitcher to home plate to first base and then got a strikeout to send the game into extra innings.

In the 10th inning, Red Raiders catcher Luke Rybczynski made a diving, game-saving tag to cut down a run at the plate.

Among those in the stands Friday night was St. Francis alum and New York Giants coach Brian Daboll.