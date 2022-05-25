St. Francis' Aidan Trimper, Niagara Falls' Morgan Zientra throw playoff baseball no-hitters

Pitchers at St. Francis and Niagara Falls threw no-hitters Tuesday to move their teams to playoff semifinals.
Junior Aidan Trimper struck out 10 as the Frannies beat Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 1-0, in a quarterfinal game. Zimmer walked three and hit a batter for his first varsity no-hitter.
“Everything seemed to fall into place,” Trimper said. “I worked off my fastball and curveball all game and was able to confidently hit a spot whenever I needed to. I relied on my legs more than I did my arm when pitching. It is always been something I’ve focused on, and it played a major factor today. Even with my low pitch count of 83, my arm would not have lasted the whole game if I didn’t use my legs.”
Trimper also noted that catcher Anthony Snyder called a great game behind the plate and drove in the lone run for St. Francis.
St. Francis opens the best-of-three Georgetown Cup semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Canisius at Hilbert College. Game 2 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at St. Francis and Game 3, if necessary, would be noon Sunday at Hilbert College.
At Niagara Falls, Morgan Zientra struck out 16 as the third-seeded Wolverines beat No. 6 Jamestown, 5-0, in the Class AA quarterfinals.
He walked one and a batter reached on an error for Jamestown’s two baserunners.
The duo behind the no-no! #OnToTheNext #Wolverines⚾️ https://t.co/rwfti8ASCA pic.twitter.com/OqZlR09TZl— Wolverines Baseball (@WolverinesBase1) May 24, 2022
“I knew if I was my best that we were going to compete in that game and I came out there and gave it my best,” Zientra said. “I knew from warmups I felt amazing and it was going to be a good day.”
Zientra said he kept hitters off balance by throwing two different curveballs for strikes early in the count.
“It was a guessing game up there for hitters,” he said. “After they saw curveballs, the high fastball was just the put-away pitch.”
Niagara Falls visits No. 2 Williamsville North at 5 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.