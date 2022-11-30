St. Anthony's stuns St. Francis with 20-point comeback to win state Catholic final 27-20

When the final horn sounded at the end of the state Catholic football final Wednesday between St. Anthony’s (11-1) and St. Francis (6-4), it was met with a bevy of Red Raiders collapsing to the ground or squatting in disbelief.

The Friars, down 20-0 at halftime, scored 27 unanswered points – 20 in the fourth quarter alone – to leave Athol Springs as state champions after a remarkable 27-20 victory over St. Francis. As players and coaches from St. Anthony’s stormed the field to celebrate, they had to walk around a few St. Francis players to do so, as the Red Raiders were seated on the field in shock.

“I’m extremely proud of my guys, they fought until the very end,” St. Francis coach Jerry Smith said. “We played as hard as we could. We had a little bit of execution that didn’t go the way it was supposed to, but I got to coach better, and we got to do a lot of things better. To be a state champion, one play can change the whole complexion, and we had a couple of them.”

As the Friars celebrated, the St. Francis players consoled each other. Partly because of they lost in the state championship, and, probably, because they were 12 minutes away from winning the program’s first state title.

The final quarter belonged to St. Anthony’s, as they entered the final frame down 20-7, with the strong wind and cold clearly bothering both teams.

St. Francis had possession of the ball for about the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, but had no points to show for it. With half a quarter to make something happen, St. Anthony’s played with urgency.

After driving deep into St. Francis territory, quarterback Dante Torres ran in for a touchdown and, following the extra point, the Red Raiders' lead was trimmed to six.

St. Anthony’s kickoff went high and short, but was pushed by the wind and recovered by the Friars on the Red Raiders' 30-yard line. A couple of plays later, it was once again Torres running in for the go-ahead score on fourth-and-goal, and following the extra point, St. Anthony’s was up 21-20 with four minutes left.

The Friars’ Frank Ruda would then rush in for a touchdown to make it 27-20 with 1:32 left in the game after the team missed the extra point.

“They took the wind,” Smith said. “That’s exactly what they did. They took the wind, kicked off to us, we didn’t get that first down we needed to get, and if we got the second one, we would’ve changed field position. I don’t know if we would’ve scored or not, but the penalty and other things changed the game … weather was definitely a factor, no doubt about it.”

St. Francis had 1:32 to thwart a massive St. Anthony’s comeback. The Red Raiders started from their own 25-yard line and got all way to the Friars’ 24. On St. Francis’ last play of the game, quarterback Steve Otremba Jr. was looking for a receiver, and couldn’t find anyone, which was enough time for a St. Anthony's player to strip the ball from his possession.

As the game ended, the only sound was the strong wind and St. Anthony’s fans and players celebrating the thrill of Friars' state championship win, and the Red Raiders and their fans agonized over St. Francis' second state championship loss in a row.

“Being back-to-back state runner-ups, I’d like to be the bride one time,” Smith said. “It’s a process, like anything else that we have to overcome. Hopefully, this will harden guys up.”

Despite the fourth-quarter turnaround, Smith stood strong for his team. He got them in a post-game huddle and spoke glowingly and honest to them. As players departed the field, one player approached Smith for a hug and apologized, to which the coach responded, “Don’t be sorry, I’m proud of you.”

Many high school coaches preach to be leaders of men, but how do you lead when a team is minutes away from becoming champions? For Smith, he led by having a straight face and comforting his players in a sensitive time. He’s a football guy through and through, and was one of the last men to leave the field.

As he helped carry some equipment back to the locker room, he was met with an array of applause from St. Francis supporters as he enters the offseason aiming to improve the team.