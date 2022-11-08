Springville wins first Section VI Class B girls volleyball title

Last season, Springville won its first Class B2 girls volleyball championship. On Tuesday night, they went one step farther.

The Class B2 champion Griffins won the first overall Class B girls volleyball title in school history with a 3-1 victory over Class B1 champ Iroquois at Williamsville South. Senior Ella Wittman paced Springville with 16 kills, including a final spike to end the fourth set, and 21 digs while team captain Sydney Fuller had 35 assists.

“I feel very accomplished. I feel like we worked together as a team in the last set and it worked out pretty well for us,” senior Lauren Frascella said. She finished with seven kills and 12 digs.

“I definitely think we came a far way from the beginning of the season," Wittman added. "We weren’t working together as a team and we switched some things up and it really worked out at the end.”

Iroquois (15-1) was led by sophomore Leah Allen with nine kills and five blocks. Senior Cayla Partsch also had nine kills. The two often stymied Wittman’s powerful hitting with well-timed blocks. Even so, they couldn’t completely shut down Springville’s all-time record holder for kills.

“The cross was definitely open, four-to-four, especially when [Fuller] gave me an excellent set. I could definitely slam the ball down,” Wittman said. She hit from both the left and right sides against Iroquois.

The first set opened with back-and-forth scoring. Iroquois had some early trouble keeping spikes inbounds, which Springville (18-3) took advantage of and built a 19-13 lead. The Chiefs cut the lead to 19-18 thanks in part to a tip from Partsch and an ace from Morgan Kosnik, but the Griffins closed out the first set, 25-22.

Iroquois found itself in another hole early in the second set after a series of kills from Wittman and Lilly Enser. However, the Chiefs battled back. They took advantage of Springville miscommunications and built a 19-14 lead, eventually winning 25-21 and evening the match.

The third set was wild, with neither side gaining an early advantage. Springville mixed up its attack by tipping balls over the net in front of the Chiefs’ back row to take a lead. Up 24-23, a timeout was called and the teams regrouped.

“We just decided that we were never going to win if we didn’t play as a team, so we just all hyped each other up and kept their energy up and put it together,” Fuller said.

An Iroquois ball failed to clear the net after the timeout and Springville won the set, 25-23.

Springville launched to a 5-0 lead in the fourth set after a pair of vicious kills from Wittman. Again, though, Iroquois refused to go down easy. After a few series, a tip from Partsch found a gap in the Springville defense and gave the Chiefs a 10-9 lead.

Both teams battled with Springville eventually maintaining a 19-18 lead. A pair of out of bounds spikes put the Griffins up 24-19, and on the last play of the game, Fuller set up Wittman for a final, punctual kill from the left side of the net into the Chiefs’ back row as the Springville bench and stands erupted in celebration.

“It’s incredible. I’m very, very proud of the girls. They worked hard all season long,” longtime Springville coach Kristin Hughey said. “These girls will go down in history.”

Now Springville girls volleyball will play in its first Far West Regional. The Griffins will square off with Section V’s Wayne on Friday at 2 p.m. at Hamburg High School.

“It feels great to be the first, not thinking we were going to get this far and doing it, I think we did pretty well as a team,” junior libero Alivia Sipes said.

“I think if we work together and be the team I know we are, I think we can truly win. It’s definitely going to be a hard battle but if we stick together and communicate how I know we can be, then I think we’re going to be good,” Sipes said.