Southwestern's Dontae Hoose earns top honor at Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Awards dinner

Southwestern senior Dontae Hoose, a two-time Section VI wrestling champion, was named the winner of the IIio DiPaolo Award on Monday night.

Hoose won the Class C/D and Division II sectional championships at 215 pounds as part of a 41-2 season capped by third-place finish at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships. He won the Class C/D and Division titles in 2019-20 and placed sixth in the state.

The 27th DiPaolo Award was presented in honor of the late Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer and wrestling legend to a scholastic senior wrestler who supports the values of family, education, athletics and community.

Hoose finished his career with a record of 127-38 and has an academic average of 97.

He also becomes the second member of his family of six sons and two daughters to earn the award. An older brother, Giuseppe, won the DiPaolo award in 2018 after a 40-3 senior season at Southwestern that included the Division II title at 182 and a third-place finish at states.

The Scholarship Awards dinner, honoring many of Western New York's top wrestlers, was held at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell.

Iroquois senior Michael Schiffhauer won the Gary Castanza Award for community involvement. Castanza, who led the Universal Martial Arts Academy in Hamburg for 15 years, died in 1997.

Schiffhauer competed in the 126 and 132 weight classes and went 35-8 this season, finishing his high school career 132-28. He won the Section VI Class B wrestling championships at 132.

Senior Dakota Mascho of Portville was the recipient of the Destroyer award, named in honor of late Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Dick Beyer. Beyer also was an accomplished football player and wrestler at Syracuse University and coached football and swimming at Akron.

Mascho went 35-2 as a senior and finished his career with a 170-16 record.

Mascho’s accomplishments this season include winning the Section VI Class C/D 152-pound title and finishing fifth in the Division II state championships. He also won the Portville Invitational and the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial tournaments.

The Bill Hein Dedicated Wrestler Award is given to an individual with a passion for the sport of wrestling. Encapsulating that description this past season was Frontier’s Travis Browning. Competing at 110 pounds, he won the ECIC championship, captured the Section VI Class AA title, and finished fifth at the state championships.

Browning went 20-1 this season and ends his high school career with a record of 109-19. He was a two-time state place finisher in Division I and three-time sectional finalist.

Depew’s Carson Alberti won the Cauliflower Alley Club Award, following his 21-4 senior season. A three-time Section VI champion, he ended his career with a 181-25 record.

Alberti is also a prominent football player, having been a Connolly Cup finalist and selected to the Class C all-state first team as a defensive back.

The Knuutila Family Award, given to the wrestler who overachieves and overcomes setbacks, went to Grand Island’s Brian Bielec, who had multiple knee surgeries during his scholastic career. He started his senior season 40-0 and was 46-2 overall. He won the Division I championship at 172 pounds and was named the meet's outstanding wrestler. He also won the Class A title and finished fifth at the state championships.

With a career record of 198-36, he is the all-time wins leader at Grand Island.

Frontier’s Konrad Krzyszton won the Harrison Phillips Award, named after the former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle who is with the Minnesota Vikings. Phillips was a three-time undefeated state champion as a high schooler in Nebraska.

Competing at 285 pounds, Krzyszton finished third at the state championships, the best finish by a Frontier wrestler at states since 1975. He was the ECIC champion and Division I champion, and was second in the Class AA championships. Krzyszton went 36-1, including 33 pins, as a senior and finished his career at 122-16. He will continue his athletic career by playing football at the University at Buffalo.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.