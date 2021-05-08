Southwestern upends CSP to move to Class C football final

Southwestern ran out the final 6 minutes, 9 seconds to preserve a 24-21 victory over Clymer Central/Sherman/Panama at Clymer and advance to the championship game of the Section VI Football Federation championship game next week against Medina.

Coach Jake Burkholder’s Trojans, the defending sectional Class C champions, built a 17-6 halftime lead, but had to hold off the Wolfpack, who twice closed the gap to three points in the second half.

Junior back Zishaun Munir’s 1-yard run, set up by quarterback Aiden Kennedy’s fourth-down run proved to be the winner for Southwestern because CSP answered that with a 23-yard run by Brendan Ramsey and Jordan Svetz’s extra point kick. The Wolfpack, however, were never able to get the ball back as Southwestern kept converting on third and fourth down.

Kennedy passed to tight end Austin Mathews and ran 1 yard for first-half touchdowns. In between, Justin Massing scored on a 3-yard run for CSP and freshman Neves Hoose kicked a 27-yard field goal for Southwestern.

CSP cut the margin to 17-14 when John Swabik ran in from 5 yards and also ran for the two-point conversion. Southwestern responded with Munir’s touchdown with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter.