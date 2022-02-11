Southwestern all-state quarterback Aidan Kennedy signs with Pace

Southwestern quarterback Aidan Kennedy has signed to play at Pace University, he announced on social media Friday.

Kennedy was named to the all-state first team in Class C and was the Class C South Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 17 touchdowns and running for 16 more. He completed 113 of 206 passes for 1,717 yards as a senior and ran for more than 600 yards.

Southwestern made the state semifinals in 2019 with Kennedy at quarterback.

He also starred at safety and was named to the All-Western New York first team by The News. He had 36 tackles and made six interceptions, none more important than late in the regular season finale against Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove that helped Southwestern earn a playoff berth.

In that 36-24 victory, Kennedy led a comeback from a 24-16 third-quarter deficit. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 11 times for 73 yards and a score and recorded an interception. Kennedy’s 1-yard keeper with 5:24 left gave the Trojans the lead for good. His interception set up Jameson Walsh’s 4-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes left.

Southwestern lost in the sectional semifinals to Fredonia.

Also Friday, Dunkirk lineman Sebastien Degolier committed to Utica College. He is listed as 6-3 and 305 pounds.