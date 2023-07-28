South was victorious against North 10-6 in the inaugural flag football classic.

After North scored a touchdown in the first half when Lauren Cundra connected with Hannah Farley on a 30-yard pass, both offenses struggled to enter the end zone.

Then, at the 14:50 mark of the second half, South’s Ashley Walawander picked up a safety to put her team on the scoreboard, and the big defensive play catapulted the offense. On the first play of South’s next possession, Brooke Eastman threw a 40-yard touchdown to Alyssa Salerno. The two connected on a two-point conversion, solidifying the win.

“I’m so glad to be a part of this game because it’s a huge step forward for women’s sports,” South coach Jeff Weis said. “They showed that during the game because in the first half I think the pre-game jitters were getting to us a bit, but once we settled in, we made some adjustments at halftime. We saw what they [North] was doing, so Brooke Eastman would become a playmaker for us and it made my job easier.”

Eastman had six completions for 79 yards with a touchdown and interception.

“We were the underdogs the whole time and we just wanted to work as a team and have fun,” Eastman said. “The safety gave us momentum for us knowing we can go out there and have fun. Throughout all of our practices, we made sure we clicked and flowed together as a team.

The game’s MVP was Olivia Kirk, who had a game-high two interceptions.

“I’m always trying to stay on my man but when I see the ball going in a way that I can get it, I’m going to get it,” Kirk said. “This was a cool experience and we started slow but by the end of the game, we were making completions and getting momentum. I played with a great group of girls.”