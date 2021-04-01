South Park football shakes off frigid conditions, Starpoint in season opener

On Thursday, the Sparks got stronger as the game progressed.

Jackson played a big role in that as the returning first team All-Western New York selection and Connolly Cup finalist made plays for South Park when it mattered in this one – whether it was with a hard, violent run out of the backfield to chasing down whoever had the ball for Starpoint.

“KJ is one of the most physical players we’ve ever had in the program,” Sparks coach Tim Delaney said. “He’s physical on defense and he obviously runs, with authority on offense on top of the fact he’s just dynamic. He led today. That’s what we needed from him, Mykell Hepburn and Marqwan Fluit – to be our leaders and I think that showed. We had bad things happen … but we were able to bounce back from that.”

The weather figured to be the great unknown for football in the spring in these parts. It hasn’t disappointed.

Section VI teams opened practice back on March 22 in pristine, unseasonably warm conditions for this area. It was 70 degrees two days ago.