South Park football shakes off frigid conditions, Starpoint in season opener

PENDLETON – The last time South Park played a football game in bitter-cold conditions the weather disagreed with the Sparks so much that it contributed to them suffering their only loss of the 2019 season.
South Park hasn’t spoken much of that state quarterfinal loss to Canandaigua, but that defeat has been lingering for 16 months and 15 days.
The defending Section VI Class A champion Sparks finally got a chance to do something about it. It was kind of ironic they did it on a frigid night for football in Western New York, while in the process played the role of spoiler in Tim Racey’s head coaching debut at Starpoint.
Section VI teams officially opened their five-week regular season Thursday night during the Covid-19 pandemic-created Fall II campaign in early the spring. A loaded South Park crew finally had a chance to replace any lingering bitterness from the conclusion of 2019 with the sweet taste of victory to kick off the new season, as the Sparks pulled away from the Spartans, 38-13, at Tudor Stadium.
The victory is South Park’s 11th in a row against Section VI competition.
Senior Keith Jackson accounted for 20 total points, rushing for three touchdowns and 207 yards on 19 carries. He also caught a two-point conversion pass and made seven tackles to lead a hard-hitting defense that limited the Spartans to one touchdown despite giving them decent field position to start most drives. Starpoint’s other score came on a 67-yard kick return by Nathan Lee late in the fourth quarter, a positive play the Spartans hope will carry over into their next one.
On Thursday, the Sparks got stronger as the game progressed.
Jackson played a big role in that as the returning first team All-Western New York selection and Connolly Cup finalist made plays for South Park when it mattered in this one – whether it was with a hard, violent run out of the backfield to chasing down whoever had the ball for Starpoint.
“KJ is one of the most physical players we’ve ever had in the program,” Sparks coach Tim Delaney said. “He’s physical on defense and he obviously runs, with authority on offense on top of the fact he’s just dynamic. He led today. That’s what we needed from him, Mykell Hepburn and Marqwan Fluit – to be our leaders and I think that showed. We had bad things happen … but we were able to bounce back from that.”
The weather figured to be the great unknown for football in the spring in these parts. It hasn’t disappointed.
Section VI teams opened practice back on March 22 in pristine, unseasonably warm conditions for this area. It was 70 degrees two days ago.
Ah, Mother Nature 716 wasn’t kidding on April Fool’s Day as the temperature at kickoff was 29 degrees, though it felt much colder with the wind chill. Although some games in the area were played in snowy conditions, this one wasn’t although a brief light snow shower late in the third quarter showed up only to leave as suddenly as it arrived.
It took each team a bit to get used to the conditions but once they did, it was just football and a matter of who’d break first.
The Spartans finally did with Jackson scoring on an 8-yard run 42 seconds into the second quarter. That capped a 10-play, 85-yard drive that began after the Sparks’ forced a turnover on downs. The key play wound up being a Hepburn 41-yard pass play to Parrell Fulgham. Hepburn ran in the conversion.
South Park made it 16-0 seconds before halftime. Linebacker Demerri Johnson set up the drive near the 50 with an interception. That drive ended with Jackson scoring on a 13-yard run.
The Spartans tried to make things interesting and did early in the third quarter. With 8:02 left, Lee caught a 22-yard TD in right corner of end zone on a drive set up at South Park’s 29 by a turnover.
The good vibes didn’t last for Starpoint.
The Sparks knocked quarterback Carson Marcus from the game with a hard sack that forced a fumble South Park recovered with 5:51 left in the third. That led to 22-yard touchdown run by Fulgham. A conversion run by Hepburn made it 24-7.
Fluitt, who has signed with Robert Morris, had three sacks to lead the South Park defense.
"South Park has a ton of great players on their side," said Racey, who has been with Starpoint since 1998. "We were in the red zone three times in the first half and we couldn't find the end zone. We got driven back. The inside of their defense is pretty stout."
Jackson (15-yard run) and Giovani Pagan (10 yards) added fourth-quarter TDs for South Park (1-0), which visits North Tonawanda next Thursday. Starpoint returns to action at home April 9 against Kenmore East.
“Obviously odd circumstances,” Delaney said. “To have it be a 70 degree day two days ago to 20 degree day today, but once we got out here, once we got through warm up and we actually kicked it off it felt like real football all the way through which was phenomenally exciting for everybody involved in high school football in Western New York. I was just thankful we’re able to make it happen we’re able to play this mini season.”