South Park football embraces unique opportunity in spring championship game

The South Park football team knows the end is near.
There are some bittersweet feelings among the Sparks, knowing that Friday is the last football game of the season. For some, it’s the last football game they will probably ever play.
But South Park coach Tim Delaney reminds his team there’s still the opportunity to make history when the Sparks (5-0) face Jamestown (6-0) for the Section VI Class A championship at 7 p.m. Friday at Strider Field in Jamestown.
“I said to the kids yesterday, ‘It’s a unique situation, to know it’s your last game, no matter what happens,’ ” Delaney said Wednesday. “Normally, we’re playing in the playoffs and you don’t have that finality, unless you’re playing in the state championship game.
“We talked about it, that it’s historical, in all the senses. If we’re successful Friday night and we beat Jamestown, we’ll be the only Class A sectional spring champion, ever. That’s another piece of program history, if that was to happen.”
Long playoff runs have become an expectation for the Sparks, who have had eight consecutive winning seasons and who won the Class A state championship in 2015.
To get to this point this season, though, has been no easy task. In a way, the Sparks have had their backs to the wall for the last two weeks.
“Chaos,” senior running back/outside linebacker Keith Jackson said, describing what recent weeks have been like for his team. “It’s been crazy, and we’ve had to face a lot of things, but we’re just getting ready for Jamestown now. We can’t be too mad, though. We get to play.”
The chaos, Jackson said, is a good thing.
“This makes it more exciting, and it’s worked out, just knowing one loss could have changed the whole season,” he said.
The Sparks had their second-to-last regular-season game against Amherst canceled; Delaney said the Sparks learned 45 minutes before the game that they wouldn’t be playing. That meant that South Park had a one-shot bid to make the playoffs, in their final game of the regular season against Sweet Home.
The Sparks answered with a 54-0 rout of the Panthers on May 1 at All-High Stadium, which set up a Class A semifinal playoff game the following week at Grand Island.
With the Sparks ahead 20-19 in the final minute of the Class A semifinal, Jackson broke up a 2-point conversion pass attempt by Grand Island’s Justin Horvath, which helped the Sparks preserve the win.
“That’s, honestly, due to the fact that we have a really good core group of guys that have been with the program for a number of years, at this point,” said Delaney, whose team has only eight seniors. “As bad as the Covid situation was, to basically not having an offseason, not having a season and not having a second offseason prior to this season, the kids really responded in a really good manner, and that has been fantastic for us.”
With the postseason, though, comes the wear and tear of the regular season, as well as preseason practices, which began in late March, after the New York State Public High School Athletic Association moved football season to the spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Starting quarterback Mykell Hepburn only played on defense against Grand Island because of a hand injury, and All-Western New York defensive end Marqwan Fluitt played in only the first series.
Fluitt, who will play this fall at Robert Morris, a Football Championship Subdivision program in Moon Township, Pa., said his team set the goal of playing for a championship, even if it wasn’t a state championship.
“This season has been fun, and it’s been work,” Fluitt said. “We’d been out for so long and we didn’t even know if we would get a chance to play again. I thought my last chance would be playing in college, and I was a little upset about that, and some kids don’t even get the opportunity for that. Some kids aren’t going to college. But this was such a good opportunity this spring.”
Like many teams in Western New York, the Sparks know they’re fortunate to be able to play football. Even as they prepared for the season, some Sparks players still weren’t back in the physical classroom, as Buffalo Public Schools gradually transitioned students by grade level from online learning to classroom learning beginning in February.
“I’ve learned that you just can’t stop, no matter what obstacles are coming your way,” Fluitt said. “Don’t stop. There was a lot of stuff that was going on, and we didn’t know if we were going to play. You just have to keep going.”
The Sparks face a stiff challenge in Jamestown. The Red Raiders boast one of Western New York’s top rushers in Jaylen Butera, who had 13 carries for 262 yards and scored five touchdowns in Jamestown’s 57-14 win Friday against Williamsville South. Jamestown quarterback Trey Drake has passed for nearly 1,000 yards this season, and has two passing options in receivers Elijah Rojas and Demarri Jones. The Red Raiders also have given up more than 12 points in a game only once this season, in the win last week against Williamsville South.
Jackson knows the Red Raiders are extremely skilled. He knows how good Butera is. He knows the Sparks will face a highly disciplined opponent.
He also knows what the outcome of the final game could mean for the Sparks: They could do something few other teams will ever do.
“Winning the championship, this is history, winning the championship in the spring,” Jackson said. “This is big. And this is unique.”