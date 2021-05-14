South Park football embraces unique opportunity in spring championship game

“Chaos,” senior running back/outside linebacker Keith Jackson said, describing what recent weeks have been like for his team. “It’s been crazy, and we’ve had to face a lot of things, but we’re just getting ready for Jamestown now. We can’t be too mad, though. We get to play.”

The chaos, Jackson said, is a good thing.

“This makes it more exciting, and it’s worked out, just knowing one loss could have changed the whole season,” he said.

The Sparks had their second-to-last regular-season game against Amherst canceled; Delaney said the Sparks learned 45 minutes before the game that they wouldn’t be playing. That meant that South Park had a one-shot bid to make the playoffs, in their final game of the regular season against Sweet Home.

The Sparks answered with a 54-0 rout of the Panthers on May 1 at All-High Stadium, which set up a Class A semifinal playoff game the following week at Grand Island.

With the Sparks ahead 20-19 in the final minute of the Class A semifinal, Jackson broke up a 2-point conversion pass attempt by Grand Island’s Justin Horvath, which helped the Sparks preserve the win.