South Park blows out Starpoint 54-7; Noah Willoughby does damage in first half, doesn't play second

South Park quarterback Noah Willoughby throws a pass against Starpoint during the first half at Robert Rich Sr All High Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. 

South Park junior Noah Willoughby is a difference maker.

On Thursday at Robert E. Rich All High Stadium, Willoughby put on a passing performance that’s become the norm for him this season.

His night was done after the first half, as the Sparks were up 36-0. In one half Willoughby went 15-of-23 for 276 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception. The Sparks extended their winning streak to four with a 54-7 victory over Starpoint in Class A3.

"We didn't make too many mental mistakes," Willoughby said. "That was the biggest thing. Coming in and not making mental mistakes

South Park running back Brandon Simmons-Bragg runs against Starpoint during the first half at Robert Rich Sr All High Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. 

The first half alone was a master-class performance from Willoughby, and he was the master of the class. His impressive performance and leadership of South Park’s offense led to a commentator in the press box yelling, “Willoughby is him” during the second quarter.

People are also reading…

It’s been that type of season for the junior, as he entered the night leading Section VI in passing yards, third in attempts and completions. He has a 59% completion percentage and averaging 9.9 yards per attempt.

"Noah's good, you can see the difference between him this year and his sophomore year," South Park coach Tim Delaney said. "Noah did a lot of work in the offseason to work on him, to make his body better and to make himself more athletic. He looks like a different player and the best player on the field most of the time we're playing."

A quarterback is only as great as his receivers, and South Park’s wideouts looked just as impressive.

Senior Giovani Pagan had four receptions for 56 yards. Along with Pagan, senior AJ Watts contributed six receptions, 122 passing yards, a 55-yard pick-six, and had an impressive 82-yard TD reception where he broke through the middle of the field and sprinted for the score with multiple Spartans trailing him.

"I feel like I got the best receiving corps in Buffalo," Willoughby said.

The second quarter was also highlighted with senior Nani Rivera intercepting Starpoint quarterback junior captain Gage LaPlante for a 72-yard pick-six. Rivera completed the night with four carries for 68 passing yards.

South Park defender Nani Rivera intercepts Starpoint for a touchdown during the first half at Robert Rich Sr All High Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

When the second half commenced and the game clearly a South Park victory, the Sparks (4-1) began to run the ball.

Their first drive of the third quarter only lasted five plays, with sophomore Brandon Simmons-Bragg capping it with a 22-yard touchdown for his second touchdown of the game. Simmons-Bragg’s first score of the contest came at the end of the first-half when he muscled an 18-yard touchdown into the end zone.

On defense, South Park made Starpoint’s offense struggle.

The Spartans had a few opportunities to score in the red zone, but couldn’t capitalize in the first half. The primary source of offense was LaPlante dishing the ball to his brother, Griffin, who scored Starpoint’s first touchdown of the game on a one-yard run in the closing seconds of the third.

As for Gage, he had four turnovers on the game.

"I think overall we're growing defensively," Delaney said. "They're playing more physical. That's always our goal, to play fast and physical, which obviously, we did tonight. When our kids can play without a lot of thought, we usually can play well."

South Park’s next game will be on Oct. 7 in a non-league game against Pioneer (3-1).

South Park player Nani Rivera (3) celebrates an AJ Watts 82 yard touchdown reception against Starpoint during the first half at Robert Rich Sr All High Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
