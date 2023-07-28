To celebrate the 47th annual Kensington Lions All-Star High School Football Classic, the South team extended its winning streak to six, beating the North 22-15 on Friday night at Coyer Field.

"We knew it was going to be a hard fought game North was coached well," South coach Ty Parker said. "We knew conditioning was going to play a part in this game with us playing 15-minute quarters. The guys ran a mile everyday in practice and showed off their dedication and determination. With this being an All-Star game they didn't look at any differently and we made sure to take the game serious and our guys showed up."

South was down 15-14 at the 10:28 mark of the third quarter following a 3-yard touchdown from Central Connecticut signee Ricardo Kidd, and it desperately needed another stop and a score to continue its streak of dominance.

In the fourth quarter, North’s Antonio Davis III scrambled towards the right sideline, but left the ball exposed as South stripped him of the ball and the fumble was recovered by South’s Nani Rivera on its own 23-yard line.

South got the stop, but still needed to score. Delivering the goods was All-WNY second-team selection Cameron Warburton, who ran in for a 1-yard touchdown. Following his score, Dalton Caldwell converted on a two-point conversion run.

"I told our guys forcing turnovers was going to be key," Parker said. "We was fortunate enough to make them turn the ball over as we took care of the ball. The team that made the most mistakes was going to lose."

Warburton ended the game how he ended it, as he scored the game’s first touchdown to put South up 8-0. The team started strong, but the offense stagnated as North scored 15 unanswered in the second period with St. Francis signee Jordan Theodore scoring the team’s first points on a 1-yard rushing touchdown and followed with a two-point conversion run with 4:29 left in the period.

The insertion of Aiden Pitts at quarterback changed North’s offense and he threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Shamonti Griffin with 58 seconds left before halftime, which would be North’s final score of the game.

"In the second half I told them we're going to run the ball," Parker said. "The game was a battle of who's in shape and who is the strongest and we showed that and our determination. I feel like our defense in the second half stepped up because in the second quarter we had blown assignments."

In the inaugural flag football game, South was victorious against North, 10-6.

After North scored a touchdown in the first half when Lauren Cundra connected with Hannah Farley on a 30-yard pass, both offenses struggled to enter the end zone.

Then, at the 14:50 mark of the second half, South’s Ashley Walawander picked up a safety to put her team on the scoreboard, and the big defensive play catapulted the offense. On the first play of South’s next possession, Brooke Eastman threw a 40-yard touchdown to Alyssa Salerno. The two connected on a two-point conversion, solidifying the win.

“I’m so glad to be a part of this game because it’s a huge step forward for women’s sports,” South coach Jeff Weis said. “They showed that during the game because in the first half I think the pre-game jitters were getting to us a bit, but once we settled in, we made some adjustments at halftime. We saw what they [North] was doing, so Brooke Eastman would become a playmaker for us and it made my job easier.”

Eastman had six completions for 79 yards with a touchdown and interception.

“We were the underdogs the whole time and we just wanted to work as a team and have fun,” Eastman said. “The safety gave us momentum for us knowing we can go out there and have fun. Throughout all of our practices, we made sure we clicked and flowed together as a team.

The game’s MVP was Olivia Kirk, who had a game-high two interceptions.

“I’m always trying to stay on my man but when I see the ball going in a way that I can get it, I’m going to get it,” Kirk said. “This was a cool experience and we started slow but by the end of the game, we were making completions and getting momentum. I played with a great group of girls.”