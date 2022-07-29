South All-Stars beat North at 46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star Game

The mood was set at Buffalo State’s Coyer Field for the 46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star Classic. Spectators were in the stands eating snacks, chatting, and showing their school pride as the wind breezed and the sun began to set.

They were all there to support some of the best football players who were part of the class of 2022, and watch them play the game they love for possibly the last time with – and against – longtime friends and rivals.

For the whole night, the intensity was felt and South ended up winning 28-7.

"You really get to see the dog in guys," former St. Francis wide receiver Kimal Clark said. "You get to see guys play their last game and put everything out there with no remorse. It felt amazing. It felt like I was on cloud nine because the guys I was playing with were being dogs."

In Clark's last game before he suits up for Central Connecticut State, the first team All-WNY selection was a key piece in South beating North. He and WNY Maritime's Damien Littleton, an All-WNY second team member, shared Offensive Player MVP for South.

With six seconds remaining in the first quarter, Bennett alum Edgar Key III scored on a 2-yard touchdown for the first score of the game and North led 7-0 after one.

The second quarter belonged to the South team. They began the period going length of the field for a five-minute drive, which ended with former Depew running back Carson Alberti getting into the end zone from the 1-yard line.

The South was back in the end zone a few minutes later. South blocked North’s punt from the 46-yard line and it was a race to see who could get the ball first. It was Clark, recovering the ball in the end zone and making it a 12-7 game.

As the third quarter was winding down, South’s second-quarter momentum carried over.

With 3:57 remaining in the third, Trey Kleitz, a former first team All-WNY quarterback, connected with South Park alum Parrell Fulgham for a 12-yard touchdown. Former Depew running back Carson Alberti connected on the two-point conversion, making it a 20-7 game.

“Ya know, this is special," Alberti said. "Very special because so many great players are in this game. To be able to score and contribute points for your team means a lot to me”

In the fourth, South forced two fumbles in a span of five minutes. Their second came at the 10:25 mark of the period, when they recovered their own punt at the 10-yard line. Littleton then capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown.

Following a pass interference call on their two-point conversion, South took advantage of the hot hand and Kleitz returned the ball to Littleton to make it a 28-7 game.

"I knew coming into this I was going to have a lot of fun with it being my last game and playing with some of my guys," Kleitz said. "Going into it I set a lot of high expectations for us."

With the game getting out of hand both teams got into a brief shoving match in front of North's bench at the 8:55 mark of the fourth. Multiple flags were thrown and a penalty was issued on North and a player from each side was ejected.

"I tried being peaceful," Clark said, who was one of the players ejected. "I tried breaking it up and then their whole sideline bombarded our guys. I'm one of those guys if I just met a guy today, but he's on my team, I'm doing to stick up for him no matter what."